Serena Williams says she has "not had time to collect her thoughts" about Novak Djokovic's PTPA, cites technology as reason behind her longevity

During her pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon on Sunday, Serena Williams spoke about a host of topics, including Novak Djokovic's breakaway players' body, PTPA, and the key to her longevity.

Williams also confirmed she would not be participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Novak Djokovic, during his pre-tournament press conference on Saturday, revealed he had held discussions about the PTPA with Williams at Roland Garros and intended to do the same during Wimbledon as well.

Williams confirmed she had had conversations with the Serb and pointed out that the PTPA is currently in the process of collating the opinions of players in order to form a comprehensive policy.

“I have been speaking with Novak on the subject, although I still have not had much time to collect my thoughts," Williams said. "They (PTPA) are definitely reaching out to a lot of people to get different opinions, different thoughts, just to try to figure out what it is they want to propose. Right now in tennis, each one is on a different path."

Serena Williams and Roger Federer will both turn 40 this fall but the pair do not look like they will be hanging up their racquets any time soon. The American, on her part, believes technological advancements have played a key role in her and Federer's longevity.

“People can decide whether to play more or less, (but) I think that technological advances have helped a lot to make this (her and Federer playing till 40) happen," Williams said.

"The way we currently see the game, the way we recover, the way they manufacture our footwear today, even clothing, all that technology has helped us a lot to continue competing, both Roger and me. Usually people retire at 29-30 years old, some even earlier."

Williams then proceeded to confirm her absence from the Tokyo Olympics. The four-time Olympic gold medalist did not specify the reason behind her decision.

Serena Williams is not playing the Olympics. “I’m actually not on the Olympic list. If I am, I shouldn’t be on it.” — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) June 27, 2021

“I’m actually not on the Olympic list – not that I’m aware of," she said. "If so, then I shouldn’t be on it. There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.”

Women’s draw is so deep you really have to show up: Serena Williams

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2016

Serena Williams is seeded sixth at this year's Championships. The seven-time champion, who last won the title in 2016, is in the same half as Angelique Kerber, Ashleigh Barty, Victoria Azarenka, and Barbora Krejcikova.

The 39-year-old pointed to the depth and quality of the women's field and declared she considers every match a challenge.

“I think that the women’s draw is so deep, regardless of who you play," the American said. "You really have to show up now. There’s no longer matches that are going to be a sure walk-through. You just have to really have your head in, have your game on."

According to the 23-time Major champion, having a target on her back has made her a better player over the years.

“It‘s (everyone wanting to beat her) definitely made me better, to be honest," Williams said. "I’ve had a big X on my back since ’99, since I won the US Open. When players play me that hard every single tournament, every single match, every single Grand Slam, it just doesn’t matter where, you just get better."

Edited by Arvind Sriram