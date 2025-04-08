Serena Williams sends endearing message to Caroline Wozniacki after Dane & husband David Lee announce 3rd pregnancy

Serena Williams sent out an adorable reaction on Caroline Wozniacki announcing the news of her pregnancy with her husband and former San Antonio Spurs star, David Lee. The couple shared a family photograph where Wozniacki shared the news of them expecting their third child later this year.

Ad

Lee and Wozniacki met officially in 2015 at a dinner party in Miami and hit it off instantly. A gorgeous Tuscan wedding in 2019 was followed by the couple welcoming their first child, Olivia Lee Wozniacki, on June 11, 2021. They had their second child, James Lee Wozniacki, on October 24, 2022.

On X, Wozniacki announced the news to her well-wishers as she wrote:

"Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams showered Wozniacki with love and expressed her joy at the news, as she wrote:

"Finally it’s out and I can talk about it. Love you sis"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The duo have shared an incredible rivalry on the court and have also had an even better friendship off it. Serena Williams was one of the bridesmaids for Wozniacki when she got married in Italy.

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki's relationship on and off the court

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic - Source: Getty

Two of the greatest female tennis players, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, have a remarkable camaraderie both on and off the court. Professionally, the duo have clashed against each other in 11 encounters, with Williams holding the clear edge with 10 wins.

Ad

However, their rivalry was never defined by the number of wins or losses but by the sheer level of competitive energy both the players displayed against each other. The duo took each other on in the highlight summit clash at the 2014 US Open, where the American emerged victorious, but the display of tennis put up by both the players was a treat for all the spectators.

Off the court, however, the duo share a deep affection for one another and are often seen talking about each other during interviews as well as hyping each other up on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas