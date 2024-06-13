Serena Williams sends her love to sister Venus Williams as she fondly looks back at the beginning of their tennis journey as children

Serena Williams shared a heartfelt reaction to a childhood image posted by Venus Williams. Through the image Venus recalled their teenage years, which is when the sisters started their professional tennis careers.

The Williams sisters were initially trained by their dad, Richard Williams, who had no prior tennis experience and learned the game from books and videos. The elder sister Venus turned professional in 1994, followed by Serena in 1995, marking the beginning of their tennis journey.

While Serena Williams retired in 2022 after an illustrious career, Venus is still active but currently away from the court for an unspecified duration. The seven-time Grand Slam champion was last seen at the Miami Open, where she was ousted by Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

Venus Williams recently took to Instagram and shared the childhood image of her with Serena Williams, showcasing the beginning of what would prove to be an incredible tennis journey. She added a caption and tagged Serena in the post.

"Throwback to when it all began," Venus Williams wrote.

Venus Williams' post got a heartfelt reaction from her younger sister. Serena shared the image on her own Instagram story and added two heart emojis.

Venus and Serena Williams have dominated on the court together, bagging a total of 14 doubles Grand Slam titles.

Venus Williams reacted to Serena Williams' ESPY announcement

In May 2024, Serena Williams was announced as the host of the 2024 ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards event for ESPN, which will take place on July 11 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 42-year-old has bagged the award 12 times in the past but hosting the ceremony will be a new experience for her.

Following the announcement, the 23-time grand slam champion expressed her excitement in an Instagram story.

"It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes...I can’t wait to celebrate everyone on-stage in July,” Serena Williams wrote.

Venus Williams reacted to the announcement by re-sharing ESPN's post in her Instagram story. In the post, Serena was seen in her vintage Nike sleeveless top getting ready for a serve. Venus also tagged Serena in the story and added a clapping-hands emoji to it.

Serena Williams is the fourth woman to get the chance to host the event, after Danica Patrick, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird.

