Serena Williams shares her feelings on Roger Federer's emotional tribute to Rafael Nadal ahead of Spaniard's Davis Cup Finals retirement

Serena Williams reacted to Roger Federer's emotional tribute to Rafael Nadal. The Swiss icon wrote a lengthy note for the Spaniard as he prepares to embrace retirement this week.

Federer recently shared an emotional tribute to Nadal on social media, reflecting on their iconic rivalry and the deep respect they've cultivated over two decades. Serena Williams reacted to the tribute on X and wrote:

"Well said 🥹🥹"

Federer, in his heartfelt note addressed to Nadal, acknowledged the Spaniard's unmatched dominance on clay. He humorously mentioned Nadal's superstitious routines, from perfectly arranged water bottles to fixing his hair, calling them "so you."

Federer reminisced about their first match in Miami in 2004, where a young Nadal, clad in a red sleeveless shirt and brimming with energy, defeated him convincingly. He described the encounter as the beginning of their shared journey, one that would see them push each other to extraordinary heights.

Federer praised Nadal's unparalleled accomplishments, especially his 14 French Open titles, which he hailed as "historic."

The Swiss maestro also recalled the many memorable moments they shared, including their doubles partnership at the 2022 Laver Cup during Federer’s farewell match. He emphasized how much it meant to have Nadal by his side during that emotional moment.

Ending his tribute, Federer expressed his unwavering admiration for Nadal, referring to himself as Nadal’s "fan" and vowing to cheer him on as he transitions to life after tennis.

"Best always, your fan, Roger"

Serena Williams gets emotional over Rafael Nadal's last dance at the Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams in 2014 (Image: Getty)

In October, Rafael Nadal announced on social media that he would retire after representing Spain at the Davis Cup Finals in November. Several personalities from the tennis world reacted to the news at the time including Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Serena Williams later revealed that she missed the news due to a health condition. On Tuesday, November 19, as Nadal took center stage for potentially the final time in his career, Williams expressed on X that she was emotional. She wrote:

"Why am I getting so choked up. With @RafaelNadal retirement. I’m not good at goodbyes"

Nadal faced Botic van de Zandschulp in the first singles encounter of the quarterfinal tie between Spain and the Netherlands. The Spaniard showed moments of his past self with impressive shots but the 29-year-old Dutch player prevailed 6-4, 6-4. In the next singles match, Carlos Alcaraz takes on Tallon Griekspoor.

