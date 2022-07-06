"Serena Williams not showing up to the Wimbledon ceremony while still being in London is nothing short of legendary" - Tennis fans react to the American attending 'Thor' Premiere

Serena Williams graced the premiere of Marvel's latest film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' on Tuesday in London, a week after her exit from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Her appearance at the movie premiere came just a couple of days after the Center Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon, where the American superstar was absent.

Williams posted pictures from the event on Instagram and expressed her admiration for actress Natalie Portman and Marvel Comics.

While tennis fans are always excited about any sighting of the great champion, many were left wondering why Williams missed the Wimbledon ceremony on Sunday while she was still in London. Meanwhile, some found it amusing.

"Nobody can convince me that Serena Williams not showing up to the Wimbledon Centre Court ceremony while still being in London is anything short of absolutely f***ing legendary," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Williams was excited to be at the event and expressed that she has been a long-time fan of Thor and Marvel Comics. She also extended her support to Natalie Portman, who is part of the film.

"I am at Thor Love and Thunder Premier in London. Fun times. So to know me is to know I'm obsessed with Marvel comics," said Serena Williams.

"Obviously love Natalie Portman and I'm here to support her, of course love Thor. I mean I've actually read the comics back in the day," she added.

Her older sister Venus Williams was one of the past champions present on Center Court this past Sunday during the centennial celebrations. The Williams sisters are two of the most decorated champions at the iconic grasscourt tournament, having won 12 women's singles titles between them.

"Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that" - Serena Williams on her Wimbledon comeback

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams wore a dejected look on her face as she walked off the court after losing her first-round match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. However, shortly after the match, Williams spoke about her experience, and while she was highly disappointed with the result, she enjoyed the Center Court aura.

"That was insane and intense. Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that. I hope you did as well. Onward and up," she wrote on Instagram.

Now that her highly-anticipated Wimbledon comeback is a thing of the past, the focus will shift to whether Williams can make it to the US Open, which is her home Grand Slam. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not provided any clarity just yet regarding her tennis future.

