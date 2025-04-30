Serena Williams shows love for $60M-worth Khloe Kardashian's new venture

Serena Williams shouted out to $ 60 m-worth Khloe Kardashian's newest brand, Khloud's launch, and expressed excitement about trying out the goodness. Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, launched the brand on April 22, 2025.

Ad

Serena Williams, the tennis icon with 23 Grand Slam titles in her resume, is not new to the business realm. She and her sister, Venus Williams, started off by investing in the professional football team, the Miami Dolphins, in 2019. To date, she has also founded several brands, including WYN BEAUTY with The Good Glamm Group and the clothing line, S by Serena. Recently, the former tennis player partnered with Jamie and Jack to launch her signature kids' clothing collection.

Ad

Trending

In her latest Instagram story, she showed love to Khloe Kardashian's newest brand, Khloud, which the internet sensation and her mother, Kris Jenner, launched on April 22, 2025. Williams got her hands on Khloud protein popcorn packages and snapped for her Instagram story.

"I'm so ready for this," she captioned.

She also reacted to the Khloud cover picture with a couple of heart-eyed emojis.

Williams supporting Khloud; Instagram - @serenawilliams

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, the business mogul who co-founded Reddit, largely invested in the National Women's Soccer League's new franchise, Angel City FC, in 2020. As of 2025, the soccer club became the most valued in NWSL history after Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife took ownership.

Ad

Serena Williams once shed light on 'plan B' after retirement from tennis

Williams at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - (Source: Getty)

Williams has had one of the most promising careers, revolutionizing women's tennis since the 1990s. After tennis, the 43-year-old wished to evolve towards other things. As promised, she developed an interest in investing in early-stage start-ups and exploring the business side. In a TikTok video posted in 2024, she could be seen decking up and talking about her post-retirement engagements.

Ad

"It'd be really fun to kinda talk about things that I do now that I don't play professional tennis anymore. Kinda evolved from that. One thing that I have been doing, that I'm doing for years and years is investments," Serena Williams said in her recent TikTok video. "So I invest in a lot of companies, early companies, so think early stage, where companies have just started. And, I've always done this, I've actually been investing for over 14 years."

Ad

She further gave the statistics, saying:

"So, in my personal portfolio, I have invested in over 85 companies, maybe? Also, 14 are unicorn and a few decacorns."

Serena Williams has two daughters, Olympia and Adira, who often accompany the former player in events and feature in social media posts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More