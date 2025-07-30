Serena Williams shows off one-of-a-kind tennis practice carrying daughter Adira on her hips; husband Alexis Ohanian reacts adorably

Serena Williams took to a tennis court with her younger daughter, Adira, adorably calling the two-year-old her doubles partner. The heartfelt picture also drew a reaction from her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira, six years after their wedding and the birth of their first child, Olympia. Over the years, Williams and Ohanian have shared many adorable updates of their family life with their two daughters on social media.

The tennis legend often posts videos related to make-up and fashion featuring her daughters. However, in a recent Instagram post, she was seen playing tennis with Adira in her arms. Most people might struggle to play tennis like that, but Williams didn't seem fazed. She playfully called her daughter her doubles partner.

"I never thought I would have to carry my doubles partner 😮‍💨 Subscribe to watch an epic video of me practicing with @adiraohanian."

Ohanian, gushing over the frame, reminded his wife of his prediction about the doubles partnership going places.

"Told you this would do numbers!"

Ohanian and Williams recently also took their daughters to London after purchasing a stake in English club Chelsea Women.

Serena Williams wished for her daughters to feel confident in their bodies

Serena Williams hasn't only inspired with her finesse on the tennis court, but also by being an advocate of social change. She is also an avid investor in women's sports, often sharing her wish to see the realm reach great heights.

In a recent conversation, she wished her daughters to feel confident in their bodies and address every body-related issue from a young age.

"I want them to feel strong and confident in their bodies from a young age. We talk about movement, rest, and how our bodies feel, not how they look. Health isn’t one size fits all, and I want them to feel empowered to listen to themselves," she told People.

Serena Williams also promised to help women understand what their body needs by aligning with the mantra of healthy and supplement company Ritual.

The 43-year-old held the top rank in women's singles for 319 weeks, the third-most of all time. Her 73 WTA Tour-level singles titles and 23 Major singles titles made her the most successful woman in the Open Era.

