"Serena Williams is a queen, you're a king": Legendary publicist sends touching message to Alexis Ohanian after 'sweet' confession about his daughters

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared an adorable video with their daughters, talking about his favorite part of being a girl dad. This garnered the attention of the renowned publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, who penned a sweet message for him and the former tennis player.Along with being a celebrated name in the business world and being well-known for his investment projects, Ohanian is also a family man. He frequently shares updates about his cute endeavors with his daughters, Olympia and Adira Ohanian, including making pancakes with them, playing golf and other sports with his elder daughter, and more.Most recently, he uploaded a video on Instagram, sharing a sweet confession about being a 'girl dad,' with Olympia in the frame. Calling it an 'amazing' experience, he said:&quot;Someone asked me what are some of my favorite parts about being a girl dad. It's the best. It is amazing because I get to see what the world is like through the eyes of little girls. Its full of craziness and keeps me busy and active. My girls are so kind to me, they've always been so nice to me and I appreciate it and I think like, if I had boys they would be too but I don't know how to be possibly be as sweet as my little girls are. So I love being a girl dad and it gives me more empathy. I think it makes me just a better businessman,&quot; said Alexis Ohanian.Here is the video: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis heartwarming video by Serena Williams' husband captured the attention of the legendary publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, who has been a publicist to Prince, Adele, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and other famous personalities. She penned a touching message for Williams and Ohanian in the comment section that read:&quot;You are the best. Truly enjoyed our conversation about parenting when you came to the tour. @serenawilliams is a queen. You are a king. Those girls are blessed.&quot;Noel-Schure's comment on InstagramA few days ahead of this, Ohanian beamed with joy after his daughters, Olympia and Adira, surprised him with a special treat.Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, made his feelings known about the former tennis player's devotion toward family Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently sat for a conversation with the Today Show, where he praised his wife for being a great mother to Olympia and Adira. Lauding her for managing many different aspects of her life, he said:&quot;Amazing as she is as an athlete, you know grace of all time. She's an even greater mom to our daughters Olivia and Adira. Yes, on top of amazing businesswoman and and sports icon and that's something that I think few people understand. Like, she's reached the top of the mountaintop the highest of heights,&quot; said Serena Williams' husband. He further spoke about her simplicity and how different she is when it comes to making choices between her family and other endeavors.Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got together in 2015, and after dating for almost one year, they got engaged in 2016. Following this, they welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, a year later in September 2017, and shortly after, they tied the knot in November 2017.