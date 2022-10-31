Serena Williams shows support to Borna Coric during his Vienna Open fireworks

Taking to social media, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently showed support for her friend Borna Coric after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Vienna Open.

Following his win over the Pole in the quarterfinals, Borna Coric posted an image of himself on the courts in Vienna on his Instagram and expressed his gratitude to the crowd in the Austrian capital.

“I like this Vienna crowd so much, I try to spend as much time on court as possible. See you tomorrow guys!,” Borna Coric captioned the photo.

The 41-year old expressed her support for Borna Coric, by commenting:

“Yassss,” commented Serena Williams.

Borna Coric's Instagram post

At the Vienna Open, Borna Coric defeated Quentin Halys 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round, Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the second and Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals. Denis Shapovalov, however, defeated him in the semi-finals of the Vienna Open 6(4)-7, 0-6 in a straight sets match to put an end to his tournament run.

Serena Williams's support of the Croat comes as no surprise, seeing as she and Borna Coric are good buddies and have previously exchanged similar moments. Earlier this year, Serena Williams and Borna Coric planned to have gin when they return to the tour, while they were away from Australian Open 2022 due to injury via Instagram.

Screen grab from Borna Coric's Instagram post

In August 2022, the American and the Croat spent time alongside other players in “The first annual Wilson Family Dinner”, a generational discussion between the tennis stars sponsored by Wilson.

“I’m not retired” - Serena Williams

Serena Williams - 2022 US Open

The 41-year said that she is not "retired" at a TechCrunch conference in San Francisco, while promoting her investment company, triggering more rumors of a potential comeback.

"I'm not retired," Serena Williams said. "The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court."

She revealed that she still hadn’t thought about her retirement and was still trying to find a balance in her life.

“I still haven’t really thought about (retirement),” Williams said. "But I did wake up the other day and go on the court and (considered) for the first time in my life that I’m not playing for a competition, and it felt really weird. It was like the first day of the rest of my life and I’m enjoying it, but I’m still trying to find that balance.”

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she commented on her retirement as well. When Fallon asked her if she would reconsider her retirement as Tom Brady did, she refused to commit either way, keeping her fans on their toes.

"Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That’s what I want to say,” said Williams.

