"This is why I wasn’t hyping up that sideshow at the US open, they don’t know when to quit" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams teasing a comeback on tour

Serena Williams continues to tease a comeback to the professional tour, recently stating that her chances of making a return "are very high," albeit jokingly. The prospect of the American superstar's return is gaining a lot of attention from tennis fans.

Shortly after Williams played her last match at the US Open, she was asked on the Tonight Show whether would make a Tom Brady-esque comeback, to which she said that Brady started a cool trend and "you never know."

During her recent appearance at the TechCrunch conference, Williams said that she is "not retired" before joking that there is a court at her house where she plays.

As the 23-time Grand Slam champion continues to drop subtle comeback hints, many fans shared their thoughts on her potential return, particularly after an emotional farewell at the US Open.

"Lmao this is why I wasn’t hyping up that sideshow at the US open. They don’t know when to quit," a Twitter user wrote.

"I feel bad for the people who spent all that money to see her at the Open because she did say she was going to retire," another fan opined.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Serena Williams teasing a comeback to the professional tennis tour:

"Still trying to find that balance" - Serena Williams on life after US Open 2022

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open - Day 5.

During the TechCrunch event, Serena Williams further stated that she is still trying to "find that balance" during her current 'evolutionary phase' away from tennis. The 23-time Major winner also revealed that she is still playing tennis, but not with the intention of participating in a tournament and that it felt "really weird."

"I did wake up the other day and I went on the court and I was like, ‘Oh, for the first time in my life, I’m not playing for a competition,' and it felt really weird. It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it. But, I’m still trying to find that balance," Williams expressed.

In her announcement leading up to the US Open in which she stated her decision to step away from the sport, Williams had said that one of the main reasons behind her decision was that she wanted to grow her family and did not wish to do so while still playing professional tennis.

