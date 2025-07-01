Serena Williams tells off daughter Olympia for hilariously preventing her from showing her belly during London trip

Former WTA No.1 Serena Williams shared a hilarious post on Instagram featuring herself and her daughter, Olympia. Born in 2017, Olympia is the elder daughter of Williams and Alexis Ohanian.

Ad

Williams often shares posts on social media with her daughters Olympia and Adira. Notably, Olympia has also been featured with the tennis legend for Janie and Jack wardrobe collection adverts in recent months.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a video on her Instagram handle amid their recent trip to London, where her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and her daughters, Olympia and Adira, were also present.

In the post, Williams could be seen posing for a picture while Olympia hilariously adjusted her mother's crop top. The former WTA No.1 sarcastically remarked in her caption:

Ad

Trending

"@OlympiaOhanian always keeping me in check! 😮‍💨 Someone please let her know it’s #summer ? 🙄"

Ad

Since retiring from the sport, Serena Williams has been busy with motherhood and other endeavors off the court. Along with her sister, Venus, she is also set to launch a podcast where they are looking to share their stories on and off the court.

The Williams sisters were one of the most dynamic doubles duos during their time together. They also completed the Career Golden Slam in the doubles event and had won three Olympic doubles gold medals.

Ad

Serena Williams opens up about daughter Olympia's strong fashion sense

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia (Image via: Getty)

Serena Williams recently shed light on her daughter, Olympia's, sharp fashion sense. Notably, the 43-year-old has been a fashion icon herself and has made appearances at multiple events such as the Met Gala.

Ad

In an interview in March 2025, Williams revealed that Olympia had strong opinions about her fashion sense from a tender age. Additionally, she also mentioned that Olympia has cultivated her own choices of outfits and their patterns and colors. Williams said (via Parents.com):

"Olympia has been picking out her own outfits since she was little, so of course, she had opinions. She was hands-on with color and pattern choices, and luckily, we were on the same page with our favorites. Olympia has had a strong sense of style since she was a baby—she has always known what she likes. She loves putting together her own outfits, mixing colors and patterns."

During the conversation, Williams also mentioned that she is enjoying the growth of both her daughters, and they bring out a lot of joy to the family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas