Serena Williams tells off daughter Olympia for hilariously preventing her from showing her belly during London trip

Former WTA No.1 Serena Williams shared a hilarious post on Instagram featuring herself and her daughter, Olympia. Born in 2017, Olympia is the elder daughter of Williams and Alexis Ohanian.
Williams often shares posts on social media with her daughters Olympia and Adira. Notably, Olympia has also been featured with the tennis legend for Janie and Jack wardrobe collection adverts in recent months.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a video on her Instagram handle amid their recent trip to London, where her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and her daughters, Olympia and Adira, were also present.
In the post, Williams could be seen posing for a picture while Olympia hilariously adjusted her mother's crop top. The former WTA No.1 sarcastically remarked in her caption:
"@OlympiaOhanian always keeping me in check! 😮💨 Someone please let her know it’s #summer ? 🙄"
Since retiring from the sport, Serena Williams has been busy with motherhood and other endeavors off the court. Along with her sister, Venus, she is also set to launch a podcast where they are looking to share their stories on and off the court.
The Williams sisters were one of the most dynamic doubles duos during their time together. They also completed the Career Golden Slam in the doubles event and had won three Olympic doubles gold medals.
Serena Williams opens up about daughter Olympia's strong fashion sense
Serena Williams recently shed light on her daughter, Olympia's, sharp fashion sense. Notably, the 43-year-old has been a fashion icon herself and has made appearances at multiple events such as the Met Gala.
In an interview in March 2025, Williams revealed that Olympia had strong opinions about her fashion sense from a tender age. Additionally, she also mentioned that Olympia has cultivated her own choices of outfits and their patterns and colors. Williams said (via Parents.com):
"Olympia has been picking out her own outfits since she was little, so of course, she had opinions. She was hands-on with color and pattern choices, and luckily, we were on the same page with our favorites. Olympia has had a strong sense of style since she was a baby—she has always known what she likes. She loves putting together her own outfits, mixing colors and patterns."
During the conversation, Williams also mentioned that she is enjoying the growth of both her daughters, and they bring out a lot of joy to the family.
