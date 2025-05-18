Serena Williams cuddles with daughter Olympia, enjoys 'date night' with husband Alexis Ohanian during lavish family road trip

Serena Williams took a lavish family trip with her husband Alexis Ohanian and her daughters, Olympia and Alexis. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also carved out a little couple time out of the trip to enjoy a date night.
Ohanian recently made a London connection by investing in a women's team of West London's soccer giant, the Chelsea Football Club. Both Ohanian and Williams have been sharing snippets of their family time in the English capital via social media.
On Sunday, May 18, Williams shares a series of pictures and short videos on her Instagram story. In one of the pictures, she could be seen sitting behind a laptop and cuddling a yawning Olympia while Ohanian turned around to talk to them from the individual seat of the luxury car ride. She captioned it:
"#familyroadtrip."
Williams also shared short videos from her dinner date with her husband, highlighting their fine dining experience complete with caviar. She captioned it:
"Date Night."
Previously, Ohanian had also shared a quintessential English experience of a tea outing with the former World No. 1 and their daughter, Olympia. The Reddit co-founder shared pictures from their time enjoying sweet treats and book reading on X on May 17.
Serena Williams gets a makeover by daughters Olympia and Adira
Serena Williams drew the curtain on her illustrious 2-decade-long career at the 2022 US Open. Since then, the former World No. 1 has prioritized her family life, including spending time with her two daughters, Olympia and Adira.
Williams regularly updates her fans on her time as a mother with her "two girls" via social media. On May 15, she posted a short video on Instagram of her kids taking over the makeup kit and giving their mother a special makeover.
Williams captioned the video:
"Look at my girls!!!!! THE way @adiraohanian handles that sponge though! Shes not even 2 yet! I have loved makeup my entire life. It started young for me and my girls are following my path… now if I could just get them to pick up a tennis racket…."
The video started with Adira applying a concealer on Williams as the proud mother spoke into the camera:
"Alright, I have my makeup artist here. Perfect! Now let's add some Elf blush!"
The camera later panned to Olympia, who was busy applying makeup on a mannequin head. Williams could be heard asking her at what age she started doing makeup, to which Olympia replied, 3 or 2. Williams continued by asking her why she started to do makeup, to which her 7-year-old replied:
"Because I wanted to be good like mommy."
The response drew a loving sigh from Williams, who later closed the video by complimenting the children on a job well done.
