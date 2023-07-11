Serena Williams vacationing in Amsterdam with sister Venus Williams following the latter's Wimbledon exit

Serena Williams recently took some time off to enjoy a trip to Amsterdam in the Netherlands along with her sister Venus Williams. Serena, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, shared several pictures from their excursion, proudly displaying her baby bump.

Having retired from professional tennis last year, Serena is now indulging in some well-deserved leisure time. Meanwhile, Venus Williams, an iconic figure in tennis and Serena's elder sister, continues to actively participate in tournaments. However, she has experienced a relatively lackluster season so far in 2023.

On Monday, July 10, 2023, Serena Williams posted a few photos from their Amsterdam trip on her Instagram account. In one picture, she can be seen smiling at the camera while wearing a stylish black dress, accentuated by striking eyeliner that perfectly complements her attire.

The second photo captures a relaxed moment between Serena and Venus as they spend their vacation together.

Throughout Serena's career and personal life, Venus Williams has been a pillar of support. Their close bond is evident in the pictures and the joy they radiate during their time together in Amsterdam.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams cherish shared memories in captivating photos

Serena Williams and Venus Williams in Wimbledon 2016.

Venus Williams recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on the eve of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as she shared a series of photos featuring her sister Serena Williams. The heartfelt tribute showcased the enduring bond and remarkable achievements of the legendary sibling duo who have dominated tennis for nearly three decades.

In the Instagram stories posted by the 43-year-old, Venus highlighted the sisters' impressive accomplishment of winning the grasscourt Major six times in the doubles category.

"Missing six-time Wimbledon champion right now on the eve of Wimbledon @serenawilliams," Venus Williams captioned the post.

The collection of photos captured various significant moments in their shared journey, including attending Paris Fashion Week, niece's wedding, supporting other players at the Delray Beach Open, and behind-the-scenes moments from a Harper's Bazaar photoshoot.

Venus Williams on Instagram

Additional pictures showcased them at the Producer Guild Award ceremony, Serena's baby shower, victory at the Miami Open, and enjoying each other's company during the Australian Open.

Venus Williams on Instagram

The Williams sisters have a combined total of 12 Wimbledon singles titles, with Serena claiming seven and Venus securing five.

Serena bid farewell to professional tennis at the 2022 US Open, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy in the sport.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes