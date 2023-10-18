Arnold Schwarzenegger is of the opinion that he, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Tiger Woods and Steven Spielberg all share one trait in common that has helped them achieve success -- a broad vision for the future from the beginning.

Schwarzenegger, the former Governor of California and one of the most popular Hollywood actors in history, recently published his self-help book, titled 'Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life.'

In it, the Austrian-American argues that one's childhood obsessions are a "clue to their earlier vision for themselves" and that it is the first step towards achieving one's goals.

"It can begin by looking back in time and thinking very broadly about the things you used to love," Schwarzenegger writes (in quotes collected by NBC New York). "Your obsessions are a clue to your earliest vision for yourself, if only you had paid attention to them in the beginning

In his case, the braod vision was America itself, as he was enchanted by the "most amazing things" in the country. In Tiger Wood's case, he was encouraged by his father to make TV appearances even as a small child and showcase to the world how astute he was with a golf club.

In Venus and Serena Williams' case, it was tennis, as only those two picked up an interest in pursuing it despite their father Richard introducing all five of his daughters to the sport early on.

"It was only Venus and Serena who showed passion for the sport," Schwarzenegger wrote.

Similarly, Steven Spielberg was obsessed with simply making movies and not concerned with specific ambitions like becoming rich or famous. With all these examples pointed out, Arnold Schwarzenegger drove home the point about how the common point of interest in the lives of all these 'giants' was the big and broad goals they had to start with.

"It wasn't being rich and famous or working with glamorous movie stars. Those more specific ambitions would all come later. In the beginning his vision was simply to make movies. It was big and broad, like it was for Tiger (golf), Venus and Serena (tennis), and me (America)," Schwarzenegger wrote.

What did Venus and Serena Williams want to become if tennis was not an option?

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2016

Interestingly, Venus and Serena Williams were not always obsessed with tennis, and had different ambitions growing up. As revealed by their father Richard in a recent interview, Venus Williams wanted to be an engineer, while her younger sister was interested in becoming an animal doctor.

"Serena wanted to be an animal doctor, and Venus wanted to be an engineer, I believe," Richard Williams said.

Now considered all-time greats, Venus Williams is a seven-time Major champion, still active on the WTA Tour, while Serena Williams retired with 23 Grand Slams to her name. The duo have also won 14 women's doubles Grand Slams, as well as multiple Olympic gold medals.

