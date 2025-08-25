"Serious gaslighting";"What a disgrace" - Fans blast Daniil Medvedev after Russian's 'shameful' comments on controversial US Open loss & opponent

Fans turned on Daniil Medvedev after his fiery US Open press conference, where he demanded a fine for first-round opponent Benjamin Bonzi. The chaotic match left both players and spectators frustrated with the unprecedented scenes on court.The clash between Medvedev and Bonzi turned into a full-blown spectacle when a photographer unexpectedly stepped onto the court at match point for Bonzi during the third set. This happened after Bonzi missed his first serve and was preparing for his second serve.Chair umpire Greg Allensworth immediately halted play and granted the Frenchman a redo of his first serve. That decision ignited Medvedev. The crowd responded with jeers, resulting in an over-seven-minute delay before play resumed.Despite Medvedev surviving match point and rallying to win the third set in a tiebreak and the fourth set 6-0, Bonzi regained composure in the deciding fifth to claim a stunning five-set victory.In the post-match press conference, Medvedev fueled further controversy. He claimed Bonzi should be fined because he was being &quot;coached&quot; during the match.&quot;Today I didn't do anything wrong, I hope he gets fined too because today he received a lot of coaching, to the point that one no longer knows if he is allowed or not,&quot; Daniil Medvedev said.His comments were posted on X, and fans turned on him for his behaviour and on-court and off-court choice of words.&quot;Some serious gaslighting&quot; one fan wrote.Trudy Seivwright MD @SeivwrightTrudyLINK@TheTennisLetter Some serious gaslighting&quot;All comedy. He makes fun of his own moments. Needs to understand that he’s not a comedian but a professional (I say grudgingly) tennis player. Shameful actions on court,&quot; another fan wrote.Davide 🐝 🇪🇸 @theDMPESPANALINK@TheTennisLetter All comedy. He makes fun of his own moments. Needs to understand that he’s not a comedian but a professional (I say grudgingly) tennis player. Shameful actions on court.&quot;What a disgrace attitude. The crowd was that way because he incite them. Own your mistakes and grow up. Like he said to the umpire, the question for Medvedev should be “Aren’t you a man to own your mistakes?”. Childish, spoiled and brat behavior&quot; a third fan wrote.Here are some more fan reactions slamming Daniil Medvedev for his controversial acts.&quot;Jesus...he is breaking down,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;He is creepy. Everyone is to blame, he is the good guy,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;He is completely losing it... He better ends his szn rn,&quot; yet another fan wrote.&quot;He gets paid by the match, not by the hour&quot; - Daniil Medvedev insulted chair umpire Greg Allensworth during controversial US Open momentDaniil Medvedev at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyAfter chair umpire Greg Allensworth decided to give Benjamin Bonzi a renewed first serve on match point, Daniil Medvedev was furious. He hurled insults toward the umpire, claiming he wanted to go back home early as he was not paid by the hour.&quot;Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking? He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,&quot; he said.Soon after, the Russian gestured to the crowd to make their feelings known. The stadium filled with jeers, although Medvedev claimed in his post-match press conference, he did not do much to instruct the crowd to do anything.Moreover, after Bonzi fought back and won the match in five sets, Medvedev smashed his racket in frustration. Bonzi called the drama-filled match 'crazy' and 'wild.' He will take on Marcos Giron in the second round of the 2025 US Open.