"What punishment does Daniil Medvedev get";"Are we going to fire the umpire?" - Fans vexed by US Open revoking photographer's license after drama

Fans were left frustrated by the US Open’s decision to revoke a photographer’s license after the Daniil Medvedev-Greg Allensworth controversy. While many agreed he erred, they felt stripping his license without holding the player or umpire accountable was unfair.Day 1 of the US Open was filled with drama and controversy as Medvedev's first-round match against Benjamin Bonzi encountered an unusual situation. A photographer accidentally crossed the court right after Bonzi’s first serve as he served for the match in the third set. It caused confusion as chair umpire Allensworth awarded Bonzi a first serve again due to the interruption. A lengthy delay followed as Medvedev argued with the chair umpire. The incident drew heavy criticism for the photographer, Medvedev, and the umpire. While most agreed the photographer should not have entered the court at that moment, many felt the fallout was excessive. According to several reports, tournament officials revoked his license following the controversy.Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenbergLINKBreaking: Bounces can report, confirmed by USTA, that the photographer was escorted from the court by US Open security. His credential has been revoked for the 2025 US Open.This decision sparked debate over whether the punishment was too harsh.&quot;What punishment does Medvedev get for such bad behaviour,&quot; one fan wrote.Pokey Baraka @RadukinaaLINK@BenRothenberg What punishment does Medvedev get for such bad behaviour&quot;Are we going to ever fire the umpire as well?&quot; another fan asked.Xrpnikeryan @xrpnikeryanLINK@BenRothenberg Are we going to ever fire the umpire as well?&quot;He absolutely should not have run onto the court, but that was no a rational or proportionate response from Medvedev. Or the crowd,&quot; a third fan wrote.Here are some more fans vexed by the US Open's decision to revoke the photographer's license.&quot;He made a mistake, but what Daniil Medvedev and the crowd did was awful!&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Seems a little harsh. People referring to the players livelihoods, well this is his and unless they can prove he did it maliciously rather than just being a honest mistake then they’ve taken it too far possibly as theatre. Much like they did to Djokovic that year,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;That’s so dumb. the delay was medvedev’s fault. things like this happen on outside courts all the time, and we just move on,&quot; yet another fan wrote.Daniil Medvedev insulted umpire Greg Allensworth before riling up the crowd to cause a delay of over 7 minutes during US Open 1RDaniil Medvedev at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyDaniil Medvedev’s frustration boiled over at 5-4 in the third set, just one point away from elimination, when a photographer inadvertently crossed the court, prompting chair umpire Greg Allensworth to stop play and grant Benjamin Bonzi another first serve due to interference.Medvedev stormed toward the umpire's chair, taunting him directly: &quot;Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? Guys he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match not by the hour.&quot;The crowd erupted with boos, and it lasted for over seven minutes before play could resume. Despite facing a match point, Medvedev rallied, clinching the third set in a tiebreak and completely dominating the fourth with a 6-0 score.However, Bonzi showed incredible resilience in the decider. He ultimately sealed a dramatic 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 victory, his third consecutive Grand Slam win over Medvedev.Daniil Medvedev, shattered by the outcome, smashed his racket on his bench in frustration. Benjamin Bonzi will now take on Marcos Giron in the second round of the 2025 US Open.