"Shame we won't get Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev final, they'd both lose"- Fans tease duo for their tally of Australian Open runner-up trophies

Daniil Medvedev became the only player in the Open era to drop two Major finals from two sets up on Sunday (January 28), losing 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 3-6 to Jannik Sinner in the 2024 Australian Open final. Tennis fans subsequently poked fun at the Russian, who has now finished runner-up in Melbourne on three occasions.

Medvedev also came up short in the Melbourne title clashes in 2021 and 2022, losing to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal respectively. The only male player who has dropped more finals in Melbourne without winning a title is Andy Murray - who lost five finals in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016.

This statistic came to the attention of the tennis community on social media after the final on Sunday. Many fans ripped into Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray's lack of success Down Under. One fan even joked that a hypothetical Australian Open final between the two players would be left undecided.

"It's a shame we (almost certainly) won't get an Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev AO final. Somehow they'd both lose," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, came up with a rather hilarious write-up that detailed how their title clash in Melbourne would likely go down.

"5th set tiebreak, match point - the ball will ricochet off the frame of a racket and knock both of them out cold mid-rally, and then the ball will wedge itself conveniently on the top of the net," they wrote.

Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray both won their maiden Major title at US Open

Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray at the 2024 Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Losing a truckload of Australian Open finals is not the only commonality between Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray. Interestingly, both players recorded their maiden Grand Slam triumph at the US Open against Novak Djokovic.

Andy Murray had endured a tough four-sets defeat to Roger Federer in the 2012 Wimbledon final a few weeks before the US Open. And while the Brit had won the Olympic gold medal beating Federer and Djokovic in the process, fans were still not convinced about his credentials.

Murray proved his detractors wrong soon enough, downing World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in a topsy-turvy five-set final at Flushing Meadows. The Brit would win two more Major titles at the 2013 and 2016 editions of Wimbledon and spend 41 weeks as the World No. 1 before a double hip surgery curtailed his tennis career.

Medvedev, meanwhile, dropped only one set en route to his maiden Major title at the 2021 US Open, beating Djokovic in straight sets in the final. The Russian also rose to the World No. 1 position in 2022. And while he only spent 16 weeks at the top spot, he has consistently posted good results on the men's tour over the last few years.