A media outlet recently compared Denis Shapovalov's actions to Andrey Rublev's outbursts on the court. The Canadian player lost his cool and smashed his racquet on his head during his 2024 French Open third-round match against Hubert Hurkacz.

Eighth-seed Hurkacz won the first set against Shapovalov 6-3 and the Canadian was leading 4-3 in the second set. At deuce in the eighth game, Shapovalov hit a wayward shot to lose the point and give the advantage to the Pole. The Canadian completely lost his composure and started smashing his racquet on his head.

A video of this incident was uploaded by Eurosport on their X account. They captioned the video:

"Shapovalov went full Rublev at Roland-Garros."

Andrey Rublev has been struggling with mental health problems for years. Sometimes, his anger issues are visible on the court but the issue is extremely sensitive and the comparison did not sit well with fans.

"This is getting ridiculous... Using Andrey’s name to describe self harm ? In general no matter by who it’s horrible to see such scenes and Eurosport has been constantly even putting extra attention to them making players mental health and being even worse," one fan wrote.

"It's actually getting ridiculous. Imagine being responsible for a smear campaign against a professional athlete who struggles with mental health while being a major sports broadcasting network. Yikes. Are the impressions worth it?" one fan asked.

"SHAME ON YOU!CONTINUE TO MOCK PLAYERS FOR SOME LIKES," another fan wrote.

Several more fans expressed their anger and wrote,

"Why tf is Rublev catching strays here? Absolutely insane how much you people at Eurosport openly hate the guy... Absolutely tr@sh channel & zero professionalism... Subscription cancelled," wrote one fan.

"who runs this account??? how can you keep mocking players even mentioning someone who has evident anger issues thinking it’s funny? mental health is not something to joke about for gods sake!" another fan wrote.

A third fan wrote, "They think it’s kind of entertaining I guess? they’re doing it for clicks and it’s really sad to see. There’s absolutely nothing funny about it!"

Andrey Rublev displayed his anger during his shock loss against Matteo Arnaldi in the French Open 2024 3R

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 French Open.

Just hours before Denis Shapovalov lost his composure and smashed his racquet on his head, Andrey Rublev also displayed a fit of rage. The Russian was outperformed by Italian Matteo Arnaldi 7-6(8), 6-2, 6-4 in the third round of the French Open.

During the match, Rublev smashed his racquet on his knee, screamed at his box, and even kicked his bench. After the match, the Russian apologized for his behavior on the court and said that he was disappointed with himself.