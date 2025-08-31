"Shame on you"; "This is embarrassing" - Fans furious at Novak Djokovic's sponsor Lacoste's CEO for cheering against Jannik Sinner at US Open

Jannik Sinner registered a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win over Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the US Open and booked a spot in the top 16 of the tournament. However, some fans questioned Lacoste's CEO, Thierry Guibert's choice not to side with the Italian and instead support Shapovalov.

Lacoste is a luxury apparel brand that has been sponsoring the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, since 2017 and recently honored his legacy by replacing their iconic crocodile logo with a goat. Hence, some fans thought that Guibert refused to back Sinner to honor their longstanding partnership with the Serb.

The conversation was spurred when Guibert took to X (formerly Twitter) to post:

guibert thierry @tguibert Come on @denis_shapo !!!

"Come on @denis_shapo!!!"

Some fans presumed it to be a 'PR stunt' from Djokovic's side to discourage Sinner, after the Serb failed to make it past the Italian in the semifinals of the last two Grand Slams (2025 French Open and 2025 Wimbledon). Others labeled Guibert's act "embarrassing."

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"This is embarrassing, find some class that you clearly lack and have some shame. Jannik had the last laugh tho hehe," posted a fan.

"@Lacoste the worst brand with the worst CEO in the world. Shame on you!!!" another wrote.

"It's not secret anymore, Djokovic PR is running a paid campaign against Sinner. Shameful for someone who has achieved so much to be so insecure of a youngster," posted another in fury.

"It’s so shameless that I have to respect it. He’s speaking our minds. The only realistic path to slam 25," opined one.

"Novak's sponsors are so obsessed with Jannik Sinner they don't even try to hide their insecurities," stated another fan.

Novak Djokovic expressed his fondness for Jannik Sinner

In an interview in November last year, Novak Djokovic shared how he believed Jannik Sinner had a bright future ahead and revealed the reason why he liked him. Their relationship goes beyond the rivalry they share on the court, as Djokovic recalled the time he used to practice hitting with 14-year-old Sinner in Riccardo Piatti's Tennis Academy.

The 38-year-old had told the media outlet Sportsweek:

"I remember Sinner when he was 14/15 years old and, even then, people spoke well of him. You could see that he would have a great career. I'm not surprised to see him at this level today. I like Jannik because he always wants to improve."

The US Open draw projects that Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic might lock horns in the championship match.

