Tennis fans were left fuming over the way Andrey Rublev’s self-destructive behavior in his ATP Finals match against Carlos Alcaraz was handled when Andy Roddick and Nick Kyrgios addressed the issue.

Andrey Rublev, who suffered a defeat at the hands of Daniil Medvedev in his 2023 ATP Finals opener, was handed his second loss by Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday, November 15. The Spaniard outclassed the Russian 7-5, 6-2, thus putting him out of title contention.

Rublev, known for his emotional on-court outbursts, struggled to keep his composure during the crushing defeat. At one point during the second set, the World No. 5 violently bashed his left knee, drawing blood in the process.

Andrey Rublev’s self-destructive act was addressed by Tennis Channel commentator Steve Weissman, as well as Jim Courier and guest analysts Andy Roddick and Nick Kyrgios.

Roddick and Kyrgios called the Russian’s outburst “crazy” and “dumb.”

“From someone who doesn’t hold their composure pretty well, like myself, this is crazy. I’ve never done that to be honest. I’m okay there. He needs the knee; he needs to move. Yeah. I mean, I hope he’s alright for his next match. Let me say that much,” Nick Kyrgios said.

“I’m fine with people throwing stuff. I’d be a hypocrite if I criticize anyone hitting a ball out of the stadium. Victimless crimes. But when you’re banging your thigh as hard as you can, especially when you can create speed like Rublev, I’m not sure what the upside is here. This is just kinda dumb,” Andy Roddick chimed in.

Steve Weissman, meanwhile, made a sarcastic comment, joking that Andrey Rublev should learn composure from Nick Kyrgios, who, himself, is known for his on-court antics.

“That was tough to see. I guess the knee’s alright; stayed in there. But drawing blood? Stay composed. Stay composed like Nick Kyrgios, right?” he said as Roddick and Kyrgios burst into laughter.

The panel’s seemingly careless handling of the issue did not sit well with the tennis fans on social media. The situation boiled over when the Tennis Channel shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), adding a laughing emoji.

“Exploiting this issue for media attention and likes while having an actual convicted abuser on your “channel” has got to be a new low,” one fan pointed out.

“Nick Kyrgios is literally the last person who could have even slightest opinion on this. Also the laughing emoji ? You really aren’t embarrassed? Truly the worst tennis news outlet there is,” another fan fumed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on X:

Andrey Rublev to face Alexander Zverev; Carlos Alcaraz to lock horns with Daniil Medvedev at 2023 ATP Finals

Andrey Rublev at the 2023 ATP Finals

While Andrey Rublev is out of the 2023 ATP Finals title contention, the Russian still has one round-robin match left, worth 200 ranking points. He will take on Alexander Zverev on Friday, November 17.

Zverev has registered one win - against Carlos Alcaraz, and one loss - against Daniil Medvedev so far. Following Medvedev’s semifinal qualification, Zverev is also locked in a battle with Alcaraz for the Red Group’s final remaining semifinal spot. The outcome of the German’s match against Andrey Rublev will thus impact his chances of making the final four.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, will take on Daniil Medvedev in hopes of keeping himself alive in the tournament.