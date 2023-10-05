Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 3

The action continues at the 2023 Shanghai Masters with the start of the second round of matches on Day 3.

Former Grand Slam finalists Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev headline the star-studded line-up on Friday. While the former will take on Yoshihito Nishioka, the latter will face Roman Safiullin.

Another top 10 player will be in fray as World No. 5 Holger Rune will begin his campaign here against Brandon Nakashima. Top 20 players Alex de Minaur, Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime will take to the court on Friday too.

American sensation Ben Shelton returns to action as well following his semifinal run at the US Open. He'll be eyeing to reach the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time this season.

With a bevy of top players to keep one interested, the day's line-up promises some exciting matches. Below is the schedule for Day 3 of the Shanghai Masters:

Schedule for Day 3 of the Shanghai Masters

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (8) Capser Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Followed by: Award ceremony - 25th year of partnership

Followed by: Brandon Nakashima vs (3) Holger Rune

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (28) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Zhizhen Zhang

Followed by: Roman Safiullin vs (9) Alexander Zverev

Show Court 3

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Fabian Maroszan vs (11) Alex de Minaur

Followed by: (14) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marton Fucsovics

Followed by: (16) Hubert Hurkacz vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Followed by: (26) Sebastian Korda vs (WC) Yunchaokete Bu

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the beIN Sports.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Shanghai Masters 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 12:30 pm local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the Shanghai Masters are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA October 6, 2023 12:30 am ET Canada October 6, 2023 12:30 am ET UK October 6, 2023 5:30 am BST India October 6, 2023 10:00 am IST