Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 7: Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Third-round matches will get underway from Day 7 (Sunday, October 5) of the Shanghai Masters 2025. The biggest names in the sport, including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz, will be in action on Sunday.
Sinner's title defense will continue against 27th seed Tallon Griekspoor, while Djokovic's quest for a record fifth title at the venue will put him face-to-face with qualifier Yannick Hanfmann. Fritz will face the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his upcoming match.
Holger Rune is another notable name in the fray on Sunday. He will take on Ugo Humbert for a spot in the fourth round. With another day of exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Shanghai Masters 2025:
Shanghai Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 7
Stadium Court
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (21) Ugo Humbert vs (10) Holger Rune
Followed by: (5) Taylor Fritz vs (32) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Yannick Hanfmann vs (4) Novak Djokovic
Followed by: (27) Tallon Griekspoor vs (2) Jannik Sinner
Grandstand 2
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: David Goffin vs (31) Gabriel Diallo
Followed by: (19) Francisco Cerundolo vs Zizou Bergs
Followed by: (Q) Yoshihito Nishioka vs Jaume Munar
Followed by: (Q) Valentin Vacherot vs (20) Tomas Machac
Show Court 3
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Robert Cash/JJ Tracy vs (WC) Rohan Bopanna/Jean-Julien Rojer
Followed by: Santiago Gonzalez/David Pel vs Corentin Moutet/Alexandre Muller
Followed by: Karen Khachanov/Andrey Rublev vs Andre Goransson/Alex Michelsen
Court 4
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (5) Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs (Alt) Guido Andreozzi/Manuel Guinard
Followed by: Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul vs (3) Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz
Followed by: Francisco Cerundolo/Luciano Darderi vs Alex de Minaur/Rinky Hijikata
Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Shanghai Masters 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will get underway at 12:30 p.m. local time. The main show court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will also host the night session starting from 6:30 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:
