Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 7: Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Third-round matches will get underway from Day 7 (Sunday, October 5) of the Shanghai Masters 2025. The biggest names in the sport, including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz, will be in action on Sunday.

Sinner's title defense will continue against 27th seed Tallon Griekspoor, while Djokovic's quest for a record fifth title at the venue will put him face-to-face with qualifier Yannick Hanfmann. Fritz will face the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his upcoming match.

Holger Rune is another notable name in the fray on Sunday. He will take on Ugo Humbert for a spot in the fourth round. With another day of exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Shanghai Masters 2025:

Shanghai Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 7

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (21) Ugo Humbert vs (10) Holger Rune

Followed by: (5) Taylor Fritz vs (32) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Yannick Hanfmann vs (4) Novak Djokovic

Followed by: (27) Tallon Griekspoor vs (2) Jannik Sinner

Grandstand 2

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: David Goffin vs (31) Gabriel Diallo

Followed by: (19) Francisco Cerundolo vs Zizou Bergs

Followed by: (Q) Yoshihito Nishioka vs Jaume Munar

Followed by: (Q) Valentin Vacherot vs (20) Tomas Machac

Show Court 3

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Robert Cash/JJ Tracy vs (WC) Rohan Bopanna/Jean-Julien Rojer

Followed by: Santiago Gonzalez/David Pel vs Corentin Moutet/Alexandre Muller

Followed by: Karen Khachanov/Andrey Rublev vs Andre Goransson/Alex Michelsen

Court 4

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (5) Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs (Alt) Guido Andreozzi/Manuel Guinard

Followed by: Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul vs (3) Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz

Followed by: Francisco Cerundolo/Luciano Darderi vs Alex de Minaur/Rinky Hijikata

Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Shanghai Masters 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will get underway at 12:30 p.m. local time. The main show court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will also host the night session starting from 6:30 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All courts) Start time (Stadium Court, evening session) USA, Canada October 5, 2025, 12:30 a.m. ET October 5, 2025, 6:30 a.m. ET UK October 5, 2025, 5:30 a.m. BST October 5, 2025, 11:30 a.m. BST India October 5, 2025, 10:00 a.m. IST October 5, 2025, 4:00 p.m. IST

