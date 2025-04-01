Sharing the frame with Serena Williams & Caitlin Clark sees $160M Eli Manning drop hilarious self-deprecating joke 

Serena Williams was recently spotted with Eli Manning and Caitlin Clark at the NFL Annual Meeting. As the trio posed for a photo together, Manning light-heartedly joked about bringing down the ‘average win percentage’ of the group.

Ad

The NFL Annual Meeting is an important event that takes place every year between the league's start of free agency and the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, March 27, it was announced that Williams and Clark would attend the event in Palm Beach, Florida.

On Monday, they joined two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning in ‘The Changing Face of Sports and Its Impact on the NFL’ panel, with host Mellody Hobson, who is a part-owner of the Denver Broncos. After the event, Manning, who is valued at $160 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), shared a snap of himself posing with Serena Williams, Caitlin Clark, and Mellody Hobson on X (formerly Twitter), joking,

Ad

Trending

“Statistically, I’m bringing down the average win percentage of this panel.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Manning played for the New York Giants in the NFL between 2004 and 2019. The quarterback led the team to the Super Bowl trophy in 2007 and 2011 and was named the Super Bowl MVP during both those seasons.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark currently competes for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA. The basketball star first rose to fame during her collegiate career, when she became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer.

Serena Williams shares glimpses from her time at the NFL Annual Meeting

Williams at the New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

At the NFL Annual Meeting, Serena Williams spoke about the development of women's sport as the NFL tries to grow the popularity of women's flag football in the USA.

Ad

After the event, Williams shared glimpses of her time in Palm Beach on Instagram. The tennis star shared snaps of herself posing with Caitlyn Clark, her husband Alexis Ohanian, as well as Eli Manning. Williams also made clear her enthusiasm for the future of women's sports, and captioned her post:

“Yesterday was a blur and all about the future of women at the annual @nfl Annual Meeting @caitlinclark22 @alexisohanian @elimanning I love the future of women don't you?”

Ad

Serena Williams led an extraordinary career on the tennis courts for two decades, winning 23 Grand Slam titles and establishing herself as one of the most successful players of all-time. Since hanging up her racquet in 2022, the American has focused her skills on different adventures and is currently the CEO of her own venture capital firm, Serena Ventures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas