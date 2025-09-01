"She was not very happy about it" - Novak Djokovic turns emotional about missing daughter Tara's 8th birthday due to US Open QF

Novak Djokovic will be missing his daughter Tara's eighth birthday party as he will be busy playing the quarterfinal at the 2025 US Open against Taylor Fritz. The Serb revealed that they had predicted this, and Tara was not happy about it.

Djokovic has been on a quest to win his 25th Grand Slam title for two years now. In the latter half of his career, the Serb has tried to prioritize his family and miss several tournaments to spend time with them. However, the US Open has caught the 38-year-old in a difficult spot.

Djokovic's US Open quarterfinal against Fritz clashed with the Serb's daughter Tara's eighth birthday. He was asked about it during a post-match press conference.

"It is what it is. We predicted that might happen. Yeah. She was not very happy about it, me being absent from the birthday party. So don't remind me of that, please. But I'll try to win," he said.

The Serb said he will try to win and give her that as a present, along with the other gifts he has planned as a surprise for her birthday party.

"But hopefully the win can be something she can be happy with. But again, yeah, Daddy away and daddy present is a big difference, and I know that. But, it is what it is this year," he added.

At the US Open, Djokovic opened with a 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 win over Learner Tien, then beat Zachary Svajda 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. In the third round, he overcame Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3, before defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round.

"I really don't want to be missing anymore" - Novak Djokovic spoke about missing daughter Tara's birthday before US Open began

Novak's wife Jelena, her son Stefan, and daughter Tara at the Australian Open - Source: Getty

Speaking about his shifting priorities ahead of the US Open, Novak Djokovic had revealed to Forbes that he did not 'enjoy' playing Masters 1000 events anymore. He wanted to focus on Grand Slam events. Further, he talked about the possibility of missing his daughter's birthday.

"I am maybe going to miss out on my daughter’s birthday if I’m doing well [and] I'm still here. But those are types of things that I really don't want to be missing anymore. So it's just on a personal level for me important to be there, to show up, you know, for the people that have been showing up for me for all these years playing tennis," he said.

Now, the moment has come, and the Serb has reached the stage in the event where he will have to miss Tara's birthday. He will take on Taylor Fritz in the 2025 US Open quarterfinal.

Notably, Djokovic leads the head-to-head against the American 10-0. This will be his 11th battle against Fritz, and the fourth seed will be hoping to break the jinx to advance to the semifinals.

