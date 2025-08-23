Novak Djokovic gets honest about potentially missing daughter Tara's birthday amid US Open as he reveals shift in personal priorities

Novak Djokovic opened up about his shift in personal priorities, sharing that he might miss his daughter, Tara's, birthday amid the US Open. The tournament is scheduled to commence on August 24, 2025, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic was last seen in action at the Wimbledon championships, where he reached the finals and locked horns with Jannik Sinner. The latter dominated the clash and got the better of the Serb, claiming a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win. Following this, he made a comeback to the court in the US Open mixed doubles tournament, where he was paired with Olga Danilovic; however, the duo's journey ended in the first round after being defeated by Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva.

Currently, the Serb is gearing up for the upcoming hardcourt swing, and amid the preparation for his quest to pursue his 25th Grand Slam title, he sat for a press conference. He opened up about his schedule for the 2025 season and about focusing on his family.

Talking about potentially missing his daughter's birthday, Djokovic said, as quoted by Forbes:

"I am maybe going to miss out on my daughter’s birthday if I’m doing well [and] I'm still here. But those are types of things that I really don't want to be missing anymore. So it's just on a personal level for me important to be there, to show up, you know, for the people that have been showing up for me for all these years playing tennis," said Novak Djokovic.

The 38-year-old is scheduled to compete next in the first round of the US Open singles tournament against Learner Tien on August 25.

Novak Djokovic reveals the only thing giving him motivation to extend his career

2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic, in an interview, talked about the one thing that has been encouraging him to stay motivated and extend his career, to compete at the Olympics and Grand Slams.

Talking about the honor of competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and emphasizing how Olympic achievements make athletes stand out, Djokovic said:

"The only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point, and it's interesting when we talk about these achievements and the Olympics that stand out and redemption, the only thing that I have in my head which gives me motivation is the Olympics on the 2028 in Los Angeles. And playing for the national team and Grand Slams."

Novak Djokovic further said that wearing the coat of arms of his country and staying in the village with the best Olympians was of great honor to him. He has won two Olympic medals in his career, including one gold and one bronze.

