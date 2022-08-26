"She showed me how to be strong, how to be independent, how to fight for your dreams" - Leylah Fernandez on Serena Williams

Leylah Fernandez has spoken highly of Serena Williams, calling the American an inspiration. Among other things, the teenager stated that Williams has motivated her to fight for her dreams and aspirations.

Williams has been the topic of discussion ever since she announced her plans to retire from the sport earlier this month. Fernandez, speaking at her US Open pre-tournament press conference, heaped praise on Williams, saying that even achieving a little of what the 23-time Grand Slam champion has accomplished would be a dream come true for her.

"Serena, I think she has inspired everybody. It doesn't matter who you are, you know who Serena is. You know the great things that she's done. What they did, like, for me, she showed me how to be strong, how to be independent, how to fight for what you believe in, fight for your dreams," she said.

"Seeing that she's been doing that since the very beginning of her career, and even now she's still doing it, it's so inspiring. It motivates me more to do that. Hopefully I can achieve a quarter of her career. She's a legend. She's an icon. I'm just sad that she has to leave the sport," she added.

Fernandez, who finished as the runner-up at last year's US Open, opined that Serena Williams has championed the cause of women all over, not just in tennis.

"She's an icon. She's a legend. Those are, like, the first few words that come to mind when I think about her. She has done so much for the sport, not only for tennis players, but for women in general. She's fought for us. She's done incredible things," she said.

While saddened at the prospect of seeing the American legend ride off into the sunset, Fernandez believes that Williams has paved a better path for the next generation of players, both men and women.

"It's a little sad to see her leave the sport. But she's set out a good path for all of the WTA players, even the ATP players, to reach their own goals, voice their thoughts, keep fighting for what they believe in. I think it's a great way to leave the sport," she said.

Serena Williams begins 2022 US Open campaign with clash against Danka Kovinic

Serena Williams practices ahead of her 2022 US Open campaign.

Serena Williams will take on Danka Kovinic in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Monday, in what will be the first career meeting between the pair.

The 27-year-old Kovinic is yet to make her mark on the WTA tour, having not won a title to date. Her best performance was finishing as the runner-up at the Charleston Open last year. The Montenegrin has never made it past the second round at Flushing Meadows, while Williams is a six-time champion.

