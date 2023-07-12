"She likes him for his headband, that's the No. 1 choice" - Novak Djokovic on daughter Tara being a big Andrey Rublev fan

Novak Djokovic recently spoke about his daughter Tara's favorite tennis player being Andrey Rublev, stating that she likes him for his headband and his intensity,

The Serb is currently in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he has reached the semifinals. Interestingly, he faced off against Rublev in the quarterfinals, taking down the Russian in four sets on Tuesday. In the process, the 23-time Grand Slam champion equalled Roger Federer's record of the most Grand Slam men's semifinals (46) in the Open Era.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Sport just prior to the encounter, the World No. 2 discussed his daughter, who doesn't usually follow tennis. However, he revealed that she was a big fan of Andrey Rublev, joking that he was her No. 1 priority and not himself.

"She is, yes. I can't wait to go back to the house to talk to her about it. She normally doesn't follow tennis much. But she likes him. She likes him for his headband and for his engery and intensity. That's the No. 1 choice of my daughter, yes. Hopefully, daddy comes in front tomorrow," said Djokovic.

After victory over Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic gears up for Wimbledon semifinal against Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates against Roman Safiullin

Novak Djokovic is now set to face Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals after defeating Andrey Rublev in a thrilling quarterfinal match. The World No. 1 put in a dominant performance against Rublev, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the last four. Djokovic has only faced Sinner twice in his career, winning both contests, including their most recent clash at SW19 last year in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic, who is bidding for his eighth Wimbledon title and his 24th Grand Slam overall, has been in fine form throughout the tournament. He has dropped just two sets so far and has looked as comfortable as ever on the grass.

Sinner, meanwhile, has been in impressive form this tournament as well, dropping just two sets. The 21-year-old has a powerful serve and a strong baseline game, and he will be looking to use these weapons to upset the World No. 2 and reach his first Grand Slam final.

On the other side of the draw, Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Holger Rune in one quarterfinal, while Daniil Medvedev takes on Christopher Eubanks in the other. All four will be looking to reach their maiden Wimbledon semifinal.

