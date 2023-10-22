"She must really love Serena Williams, even learned her terrible dancing skills" - Coco Gauff dancing and singing to Michael Jackson hit amuses fans

Coco Gauff was recently seen grooving to the tunes of Michael Jackson’s hit single 'P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)' alongside her younger sibling.

Fresh off her maiden Grand Slam victory on home soil at the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff kicked off the WTA 1000 China Open riding high on confidence. To her disappointment, the American was edged out by second seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the semifinals.

Next up for her is the WTA Finals, which is scheduled for October 29, before which Coco Gauff was spotted having a blast with her younger brother Cameron in a live session on her Instagram account.

The 19-year-old attempted to walk in the footsteps of the legendary pop icon, busting out his iconic dance moves while grooving to the song with a cuestick in hand and her brother in tow.

The brother-sister duo's dancing and singing merrily has caught tennis fans’ eyeballs, and they took to Twitter to share their views on it. One of the accounts commented on Coco Gauff’s relaxed attitude with the WTA Finals commencing soon.

“The entire top 8 stressing about the WTA finals and she really [don't give a f**k],” the fan wrote.

Another fan praised the reigning US Open champions’s versatility both on and off the court.

“Coco tearing it up on the courts AND the dance floor is EVERYTHING!!" the fan tweeted.

Yet another fan was more impressed by Coco Gauff’s hairstyle.

“Wait the hair thooo,” they chimed in.

Have a look at some more reactions from the tennis fans here:

Coco Gauff reflects on her US Open victory

2023 China Open - Day 11

Coco Gauff recently said that she went into this year's US Open with no expectations, which enabled her to achieve what she did at the year's last Slam.

Following her quarterfinal win over Maria Sakkari at the 2023 China Open, the American icon addressed a press conference where she discussed her New York Majors success and her post-winning mindset.

"When you arrive with a little less expectations - and I had no expectations in terms of results either - you do better than you expected. I wasn't sure what my mindset was going to be after the US Open. I knew I'd be motivated, but I hoped I wouldn't try to watch the WTA Finals instead," Gauff said.

“I feel like I've done a good job playing every game no matter what and without throwing in the towel, that's why I'm proud," she added.

At Flushing Meadows, Gauff defeated the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Jelena Ostapenko and Aryna Sabalenka to get her hands on the silverware.