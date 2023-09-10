US Open 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Daniil Medvedev earn?

The 2023 edition of the US Open came to an end on Sunday, September 10, following the conclusion of the men's singles final, where Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to clinch the title.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the New York Major and the tournament has a record total prize money pool of $65 million, which is an 8% increase from 2022's total of $60 million.

Djokovic's title win will fetch him prize money of $3 million, a 15% increase from the $2.6 million taken home by Carlos Alcaraz 12 months ago. Runner-up Medvedev will earn $1,500,000 while semifinalists Alcaraz and Ben Shelton will get $775,000 each.

Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz were all eliminated in the quarterfinals, and will each receive $455,000. The eight players who exited the competition in the Round of 16 — Matteo Arnaldi, Jannik Sinner, Alex de Minaur, Jack Draper, Rinky Hijikata, Tommy Paul, Dominic Stricker, and Borna Gojo — will pocket $284,000, while those who made third-round exits will each get $191,000.

The prize money for players who exited the 2023 US Open in the second and first rounds stands at $123,000 and $81,500, respectively.

US Open 2023: Prize money breakdown for men's doubles

Joe Salisbury (L) and Rajeev Ram won the men's doubles title at the 2023 US Open.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury continue to rule the men's doubles circuit at the US Open, with the two-time defending champions successfully defending their title. They defeated Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the final, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, to become the first team to win three consecutive titles in New York in the Open Era.

Ram and Salisbury will take home $700,000, while runners-up Bopanna and Ebden will get paid $350,000. Losing semifinalist teams (Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut; Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek) will each pocket $180,000.

Those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each receive $100,000. The pairs who made a third-round exit will take home $58,000 each, and those who fell in the second round will get paid $36,800 each.

Each pair that lost in the opening round will take home $22,000.

