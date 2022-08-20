"She is natural and does not pretend to be anyone, she cares very much about her authenticity"- Paula Wolecka on Iga Swiatek's media presence

Paula Wolecka, Iga Swiatek's public relations manager, has spoken up about the Pole's authentic media presence.

The world No.1 has previously stated that taking part in news conferences following a defeat is not the most pleasurable thing to do, but that it is a necessary part of the job.

In a series of interviews with "Women in Sport and Business," Swiatek's PR manager Wolecka said that the Pole is extremely honest, natural and does not try to be anybody else while addressing questions in press conferences.

"Iga is natural and does not pretend to be anyone," Wolecka said, adding, "She cares very much about her authenticity and supporting this is the main goal of our work. In the sphere of interaction with the media, Iga does not need much support. She feels good about it and interfering with her natural style could even do her harm."

Wolecka continued by stating that Iga Swiatek is making significant progress in the business world and that, despite having her own opinions, she always consults experts.

"Iga is developing a lot in the business area and every day it also becomes a substantive partner in the discussion," Wolecka said, adding, "She always has her own opinion, but trusts specialists. Rational and reliable arguments appeal to her and it is on their basis that she makes decisions. We work in partnership, but at the end of the day decisions are made by Iga."

"Iga Swiatek decided to support Ukraine from the beginning, not only in words"- Paula Wolecka

Paula Wolecka then discussed how the two-time Grand Slam champion stood behind Ukraine throughout Russia's invasion of the nation.

"By receiving the first trophy of the season, she gave support to the Ukrainians, which was not so obvious at the time when it comes to the world of sport or tennis itself. It is worth noting that there were five more of these trophies and during each speech Iga remembered about Ukraine," Wolecka said.

She also discussed how Iga Swiatek helped the devastated country financially as well as verbally, referring to the charity event the Pole had arranged a few weeks ago to raise funds for Ukraine.

"Of course, everyone has the right to remain silent or not to speak on a given topic, but Iga decided to support Ukraine from the beginning. Not only in words, anyway," Wolecka said.

The charity event brought in PLN 2 million (£422,000) in funds, which was distributed to three organizations that have been crucial in providing aid to the most vulnerable since the start of the war in Ukraine: the Elina Svitolina foundation, United 24, and UNICEF Polska.

