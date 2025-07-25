"She needs more security" - Ben Shelton brags about girlfriend Trinity Rodman's 'fame' at Citi DC Open thanks to Washington connection

Ben Shelton is currently in action at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington. As he enjoys the home crowd, the tennis star bragged about his girlfriend, and soccer player Trinity Rodman’s fame in the city.Rodman, one of the fastest rising stars of soccer, currently plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League. The youngster joined the team in 2021 as the youngest player to be drafted in NWSL history. Since then, she has made 83 appearances for the Spirit, scoring 23 goals and helping the team to the championship in 2021.Currently, Ben Shelton is in action in Washington, and he recently reflected on his girlfriend's connection to the city. The 22-year-old shared that he's previously visited the city alongside Rodman and has enjoyed the love they've showered on her, telling media in a post-match interaction.“She's definitely more famous than me around here. She needs more security walking around the ground. That's for sure. Yeah, it's kind of been cool to see the way the city has wrapped around her,” he said.For her part, Rodman has been cheering for her boyfriend in Washington and was even spotted wearing a t-shirt with Shelton’s face on it during his doubles match.Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman enjoy a fun summer outingShelton at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are a power couple of the sporting world, with both youngsters quickly establishing themselves as future stars of their respective sports. The duo first sparked dating rumours earlier this year when they were flirting on social media.They confirmed their relationship in March, with Shelton sharing a snap of the couple on Instagram. Since going public with their love, Shelton and Rodman have been vocal about their support for each other, with the latter often cheering for the tennis star at his games.Recently, Rodman, who is dealing with a recurring back injury that has kept her away from the soccer field, shared glimpses of her summer with Shelton on Instagram. She captioned the photos:“Not the summer I had in mind but still loved every moment. Can't wait to be back in the field.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the tennis end of things, Ben Shelton will now be gearing up for his quarterfinals encounter at the Citi DC Open. The American has had a strong run so far, taking down Mackenzie McDonald and Gabriel Diallo in straight sets for his first two rounds. Up next, he will run into compatriot and sixth seed Frances Tiafoe.