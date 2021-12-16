"She never probably thinks she's even lost. She just ran out of time" - Rick Macci on Serena Williams' mindset

In a recent podcast appearance with Kamau Murray, renowned tennis coach Rick Macci highlighted the mindset of Serena Williams and how Venus Williams was one of the best movers in the game.

When Macci was quizzed on who his perfect player would be by combining the qualities of different players, he stated the player should have Roger Federer's forehand, Novak Djokovic's backhand and Andy Roddick's serve.

"Definitely Federer's forehand, Djokovic's backhand and Roddick's serve."

The next necessary thing would be the mindset or "inner quality" of Serena Williams. As per Macci, he thinks the 23-time Grand Slam champion has a different outlook and considers herself unbeaten even after all this time.

"The inner quality of Serena. To this day, according to me, she probably thinks she's undefeated in her own way. She never probably thinks she's even lost. She just ran out of time. It's a way you play this game within a game of your own mind."

Macci's perfect player also needs to be equipped with the movement of Venus Williams. While her height and long legs definitely helped her, she was quick off the blocks and was able to hit brilliantly while on the run. He even compared her reach to Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

"And obviously the movement of Venus. The legs help but inside the legs she had these strides and her make up speed was brutal. No one's been able to hit on the run like Venus Williams. I think if people don't agree with that then they're looking at the wrong movie. She can hit on the run like Djoker, he could stretch out or like Medvedev, they have these tentacles that just keep on going and get behind the ball. So that would be my ultimate player."

Serena Williams to miss the 2022 Australian Open

Serena Williams at the 2021 Australian Open.

Serena Williams, who has been sidelined since Wimbledon due to an injury, is set to miss the upcoming Australian Open because of the same as well. The American has triumphed seven times in Melbourne and lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Naomi Osaka this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

While it's no doubt disappointing to see Williams miss yet another event, it's heartening to learn that she is getting ready for another comeback as per her statement. The tour is definitely not the same without her.

Edited by Rohit Mishra