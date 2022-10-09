"She really wants a redemption doesn't she"- Tennis fans troll Martina Navratilova after she praises Novak Djokovic's performance against Daniil Medvedev

Martina Navratilova provoked the ire of several of Novak Djokovic's fans after praising the Serb's recent performance against Daniil Medvedev.

Navratilova, who has often criticized Djokovic for his vaccination stance, took a different tone after his match against the Russian at the Astana Open on Saturday. The Serb booked his place in the final of the ATP 500 tournament after Medvedev was forced to retire due to a leg injury.

Navratilova took to Twitter to praise Djokovic's performance, calling him a "fierce competitor."

"Novak Djokovic just showed what a fierce competitor he truly is- lost the first set to Medvedev, won the second set 8-6 in the TB and then Medvedev, out of nowhere, defaults. And it was clear Novak was disappointed as he was in for a fight. He wanted to play," her tweet read.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Novak Djokovic just showed what a fierce competitor he truly is- lost the first set to Medvedev, won the second set 8-6 in the TB and then Medvedev, out of nowhere, defaults. And it was clear Novak was disappointed as he was in for a fight. He wanted to play:), #classact

Several fans, however, trolled Navratilova for the tweet after all the criticism she has dished out to the Serb, with one saying that she was just trying to redeem herself.

"She really wants a redemption, doesn’t she? You’ve come for Novak a lot recently," the tweet read.

One fan wrote that Navratilova was looking to "backtrack" after being called out for her "irrational rhetoric" towards Djokovic.

"Martina clearly trying to backtrack after being rightly called out for her participation in irrational rhetoric against Novak," they wrote.

Another fan called Navratilova's tweet a "desperate" attempt to show that she had no bias against Djokovic.

"I'm sry but this feels desperate. Like I agree that she ain't biased against novak, but this feels like she wants to show the world," the tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

JW Andre @JWAndre1 @Martina Glad you can finally see through your anti-Djokovic bias to notice who he really is. @Martina Glad you can finally see through your anti-Djokovic bias to notice who he really is.

WisdomLivesHere @tonythetigger1 @Martina Did you just say something nice about Djokovic? Hell is freezing over! 🥶 @Martina Did you just say something nice about Djokovic? Hell is freezing over! 🥶

#HelloThere 🌌 @strange_charm_q @Martina Wow, what the hell happened here, did you go through a portal into another dimension? @Martina Wow, what the hell happened here, did you go through a portal into another dimension?

Dusan Corovic @CorovicDusan @Martina What happened to u, all of a sudden? You were criticizing him for almost everything he does. @Martina What happened to u, all of a sudden? You were criticizing him for almost everything he does.

Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Astana Open final

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas during the final of the 2022 Italian Open

Following a premature end to his semifinal against Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Astana Open final on Sunday. It will be the 10th meeting between the two players, with the Serb leading 7-2 in the head-to-head.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas previously locked horns in the final of this season's Italian Open, with the former winning 6-0, 7-6(5).

The Greek booked his place in the Astana Open final after beating Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic will be eying his fourth title of the season and 90th overall while Tsitsipas will be gunning for his third trophy this year.

