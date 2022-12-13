"She has to remember to say Bye Papa" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on their daughter's excitement to leave for school

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian frequently gives an update regarding their daughter Olympia. The five-year-old is a whirlwind of energy as most kids her age, and the doting parents shower her with plenty of affection.

Olympia has started going to school now and seems to be very much in love with her new regime. While many kids might delay getting ready for school, Reddit co-founder Ohanian shared that his daughter is the opposite. The tiny tot is up and ready to leave for school on time.

Ohanian took to social media to state that at times Olympia is in such a rush to leave that she has to be reminded to say goodbye to her family. Nevertheless, he's grateful about the whole thing.

"Grateful to have a kid who HUSTLES to get into school for dropoffs. She has to remember to say Bye Papa," Alexis Ohanian tweeted.

Until earlier this year, Olympia didn't get to attend school in person and had to make do with online classes in light of pandemic restrictions. Williams had previously shared photos of her daughter attending virtual lessons.

Serena Williams' daughter is more focused on soccer than tennis

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia at the 2020 ASB Classic.

Serena Williams has cemented her place as not only one of the leading players in tennis but across all sports. So it wouldn't come as a surprise to see her daughter Olympia following in her footsteps. Aside from her academic interest, the youngster is quite the athlete already.

The five-year-old has seen her superstar mom in action since she was an infant and has even practiced with her. However, it seems as if Olympia is more interested in soccer at the moment. Williams and Ohanian frequently talk and share clips of their daughter on the field.

Williams is one of the owners of Angel City FC, a team in the National Women's Soccer League in the US. Her daughter is also named as one of the co-owners, making her one of the youngest to hold the position. Olympia was recently seen practicing with the club's junior team. Her father took to social media to share photos of her having a blast during her training session.

Williams, who prioritized spending time with Olympia even when she was an active tennis player, is currently enjoying some uninterrupted quality time with her daughter now. The American's retirement has allowed her to enjoy a regular mother-daughter relationship.

