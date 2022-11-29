"She had to resist the urge at times to get up and leave" - When Rafael Nadal shared his wife's reaction to his historic triumph at the 2010 US Open 

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal once revealed his wife Maria Francisca Perello's reaction to his historic win against Novak Djokovic at the 2010 US Open. Nadal defeated Djokovic in 2010 to win the US Open for the first time and joined some of the game's greatest players to complete the career Golden Slam. In a match that featured superb shotmaking by both players, the Spaniard defeated the Serb, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

In his 2012 book "Rafa: My Story," Nadal revealed that his family was present during the final game in his box and that his wife, who was then his girlfriend, appeared quite nervous.

"I shot a glance at my team and family, who were all sitting together in a clump to my left. Toni, Carlos, Titín, my father, and Tuts, and behind them my mother, my sister Maribel, and María Francisca, who looked especially nervous," Nadal said.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner claimed that Maria frequently leaves the room or switches channels when watching his matches at home at critical moments. However, she had to fight those inclinations to get up and leave occasionally when she was at the stadium.

"This was only the second time she’d come to watch me play a Grand Slam final (USO 2010). Usually, she watches at home, alone, as she did during Wimbledon in 2008, or with her parents. If it all gets too much for her, she’s confessed to me, she changes channels for a while or leaves the room. This time, in New York, she said she had to resist the urge at times to get up and leave. Right now was the moment in the match where her resolve was most tested," he stated further.

"I stayed there, facedown, sobbing, my body shaking" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2010 US Open.

Rafael Nadal described how his mother and sisters joyfully applauded, his father yelled "Vamos," and his wife Maria Francisca put her hands on her head in astonishment just before he successfully hit the match point to win the title.

"My father clenched their fists, screaming “Vamos!” Tuts, my mother, and my sister applauded, laughing with joy. María Francisca had her hands on her head, as if not believing what seemed to be about to happen. Match point. Championship point. Everything point. I glanced up at my team, as if imploring them to give me courage, seeking from them some measure of calm," the Spaniard revealed.

The 36-year-old went on to say that he served the point while fighting back tears and that shortly after, he fell to the ground, sobbing and shaking.

"Fighting back tears again, I served. Wide to the backhand, as instructed. The rally lasted six shots. On the sixth he hit the ball wide, well wide, and out. My legs buckled and I fell to the ground before the ball had even landed, and I stayed there, facedown, sobbing, my body shaking," he said.

