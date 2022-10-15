"She's amazing, has a lot of time to cultivate her skill to become a lot better" - Mike Tyson on Coco Gauff

Despite not being able to win a singles title this season so far, Coco Gauff has impressed the tennis world with her strong performances in 2022.

After bowing out of the WTA 500 tournament at the San Diego Open in the quarterfinals on Friday, she now has a win-loss record of 36-18 this season and while the 18-year-old started the year as a 22nd-ranked player, she has now reached a career-high ranking of No. 8. The best result for the youngster in 2022 was reaching the final of the French Open, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Speaking on the 'Advantage Connors' podcast, boxing legend Mike Tyson was asked to share his thoughts on the young American player. Without thinking twice, Tyson called Gauff "amazing" and stated that her biggest advantage over others was that she had a lot of time to improve and elevate her game.

"I think she's amazing. She has something that most don't have and that's time. She has a lot of time to cultivate her skill to become a lot better. And that's what she has that I find most of the players don't at this time," Tyson said.

"I've lost to her so many times, and I just didn't have it today" - Coco Gauff after losing San Diego Open QF to Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff (L) and Iga Swiatek after the San Diego Open QF

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek faced each other for the fourth time on the tour in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open on Friday night. It was a comprehensive win for the World No. 1 as she beat the 18-year-old 6-0, 6-3 in one hour and five minutes and improved her head-to-head record against Gauff to 4-0.

The Pole has previously defeated the American in the 2021 Italian Open semifinals, the third round of the 2022 Miami Open, and the title clash at the 2022 French Open. In their four meetings so far, Gauff is yet to win a set against Swiatek.

After the match on Friday, the American admitted that she was not playing well and that every time she plays against the World No. 1, she learns a lot about her game.

"I've lost to her so many times, and I just didn't have it today. Each time I play her, I learn a lot, like that I overplayed on certain shots which caused me to make more errors," Coco Gauff said.

With her quarterfinal run in San Diego, Gauff will rise to a career high ranking of No. 7 next Monday. Meanwhile, top seed Swiatek will take on fourth seed Jessica Pegula of America in the semifinals on Saturday.

