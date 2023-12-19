"She's better than me" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on daughter Olympia's golfing skills

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, recently stated that their daughter Olympia's golfing abilities surpasses his own skills in the sport.

Ohanian and his eldest daughter, Olympia, share a strong bond going by the various posts the former makes on his social media. This father-daughter duo indulges in a plethora of activities, ranging from drawing and making pancakes to baking, fishing, golfing, and even collecting sports cards.

Ohanian frequently takes to various social media platforms to showcase the exciting escapades he and Olympia embark on. He has previously revealed that his six-year-old daughter possesses an incredible talent and passion for golf. She works on her skills by practising her swings on her very own kids' golf set.

Alexis Ohanian recently shared an image capturing Olympia's mid-swing. In his post, he proclaimed himself as her caddy, while acknowledging that she surpasses his golfing abilities. However, Ohanian also mentioned that he is catching up to her.

"Sunday Daddy Caddy. She's better than me, but I'm catching up," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian after purchasing Los Angeles-based TGL team: "Very very exciting"

Alexis Ohanian at the 2018 Web Summit

After co-founding and investing in Angel City FC, Alexis Ohanian, along with Serena Williams and Venus Williams, recently became the owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), a TGL team based in Los Angeles.

TGL is an exciting and meticulously designed golf league brought to life by TMRW Sports. This innovative venture is the brainchild of legendary professional golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, in collaboration with the esteemed PGA Tour.

The league will showcase a total of six teams. Every match will witness three players from each team engage in a two-hour team golf competition. The league originally scheduled to kick off in January 2024, has been postponed until 2025.

Earlier this year, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a video expressing his enthusiasm for the TGL. He stated that the idea of revolutionizing golf by infusing it with the dynamic and spirited atmosphere typically found in team competitions is exciting for him.

The tech entrepreneur also spoke about the prospect incorporating "banter", "camaraderie", and "trash talking" that fans enjoy in team sports to golf.

"The prospect of a team format which was going to have all the banter, all the camaraderie, all the trash talking that we love in team sports now applied to golf. A two hour time slot where you’re going to see the very best golfers in the world competing against one another in a really engaging format," Alexis Ohanian said in a video uploaded on his Instagram handle.

Expressing his excitement, Ohanian stated that the format of the league is one-of-a-kind and has the potential to appeal even those who are not typically fans of golf.

"That is very appealing, even to a non-golf fan. And I just believe so strongly in sports overall as a tremendous growth opportunity for the next few decades and prospect of a really modern team golf format that was going to show the world, “hey you know the sport actually is for you.” Very very exciting," he added.

