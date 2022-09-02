"She's such a big magnitude of tennis that there is no doubt people are going to be supporting her in New York" - Victoria Azarenka on Serena Williams after reaching US Open 3R

Victoria Azarenka said after reaching the US Open third round on Thursday that Serena Williams is fully deserving of the respect and adulation she's getting in New York.

Williams - a six-time winner at Flushing Meadows - is likely playing the last tournament of her illustrious career this fortnight. The 40-year-old extended her farewell party in New York on Wednesday by beating second seed Anett Kontaveit to reach the round of 32.

Meanwhile, Azarenka - a three-time finalist at the US Open - is into the third round in New York for the third year running after beating Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

At her press conference, the two-time Major winner said that she understands why fans have thronged en masse to watch Williams in action for the last time. The American has a staggering 108-14 record in New York, reaching 10 finals and winning titles in three different decades.

"I believe that she's such a big magnitude of, you know, tennis, and so much force, that there is no doubt that people are going to be supporting her in New York," said Azarenka. I think that speaks for it. That's why people want to support you after, is you showing, you know, great tennis."

Speaking about the special atmosphere at this year's Open, Azarenka said:

"Being it's last Serena's tournament, like, nobody wants to kind of miss those matches. It's pretty special. I'm sure it's not an easy place to be across the net. But also special. I will say it's special."

The 26th seed will next play Petra Martic on Saturday for a place in the second week.

"I think it was a pretty solid match; I felt like I was in control throughout the match" - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

Victoria Azarenka dished out a solid performance against Kostyuk, dropping only five games all match.

Pleased with her level of play on the day, the 33-year-old said that she felt in control throughout the contest.

"I think it was a pretty solid match. I felt that I started, you know, really well,"said the Belarusian. "I felt like I was in control throughout the match. I felt a little bit, you know, in the end, got a little bit tight. She ripped some big points, changed it up with some higher balls."

Despite things getting tight towards the close, Azarenka was satisfied to close out the match strongly, saying:

"I definitely could have adjusted a little bit better there, but, in the moment I felt that I still played pretty solid and very happy that I was able to finish the match on a strong note."

Victoria Azarenka made her third US Open final in 2020, losing to Naomi Osaka in three sets.

