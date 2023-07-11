"She's boom boom all the time, she had no mercy" - Ons Jabeur angling for revenge against Elena Rybakina in a repeat of Wimbledon 2022 final

Ons Jabeur said that she was waiting for her chance to defeat rival Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Jabeur breezed past two-time champion Petra Kvitova in straight sets on Monday to secure her place in the last eight. Rybakina, on the other hand, advanced to the quarterfinals after her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia retired with a back injury.

The Tunisian made history by becoming the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year, where she lost to Rybakina. The Kazakhstani won the memorable clash in three sets to claim her maiden major title.

During her fourth round post-match interview, Jabeur admitted that she was looking forward to exacting revenge against the World No. 3 in the next round.

“It’s a difficult match, you know. I’m probably going for my revenge. It was a difficult final last year. It’s going to bring a lot of memories. I’m hoping to play like today and, you know, just get the win because she’s an amazing player," Jabeur said.

The 28-year-old also mentioned Rybakina's ruthless form that she will undoubtedly be subjected to.

And you can see she’s like boom boom all the time. She had no mercy on her. So let’s see what’s going to happen.” Jabeur added.

Rybakina, who is the defending champion at Wimbledon and the third seed this year, has been dominant on grass. She has dropped only one set in four matches so far.

The quarterfinal clash between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will be their fifth meeting overall, with 2-2 as their head-to-head record.

“I’m hoping to get the title in Wimbledon” - Ons Jabeur

Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur in Wimbledon 2022

In a recent post-match press conference, Ons Jabeur shared her anticipation for the grass season and her longstanding desire to win the grass Slam.

“I'm hoping to go and get the title really in Wimbledon. I'm dreaming about it,” Jabeur said. “It's something that I always wanted. Last year was unfortunate because I was very close. When I put something in my mind, I know I can do it, so it's definitely here.”

The World No. 6 also expressed her love for playing on grass and mentioned that she is physically prepared for the upcoming grass swing.

“To be honest with you, I want to enjoy playing on grass because I do enjoy a lot. I think I could be ready because physically you put a lot of effort on clay than grass.” the 28-year-old said. “I'm healthy, so we're going to try to work more and more on a few things. Yeah, I think grass season is looking good for me.”

