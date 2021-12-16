"She's going to win some crazy awards because her portrayal of Venus Williams is beyond iconic" - Rick Macci on Sanniya Sidney's performance in 'King Richard'

Saniyya Sidney's portrayal of Venus Williams in the movie "King Richard" has earned her plenty of accolades. In a recent interview, her riveting performance was praised by Venus Williams' former coach Rick Macci as well.

Macci recalled how they established a relationship as Sidney wanted to play the role perfectly.

"First of I love this kid, I just love this kid you know. We actually built a relationship before I even saw the movie. Her manager, they were following me on Instagram and she built such a bond and connection with John Bernthal, who played me in the movie and that's how deep into the character she was that she wanted one day to talk to me."

He added that after getting to know her even better, he found her to be a sweet and genuine person.

"So we set up a call one day when I got off the court on a Saturday. Had a 45 minute call, just a sweet kid, genuine, right then and there I fell in love with her and I didn't even know her and I haven't even seen the movie other than the trailer."

The duo have a wonderful relationship and have stayed in touch as well. Sidney recently posted a photo of herself and Macci on her social media, captioned:

"Premiere Pre-Gaming on the court with the true original Coach Rick Macci! 🎾 #kingrichard"

Calling her performance "beyond epic," Macci was impressed by how Venus Williams' mannerisms were nailed by the young actress.

"But her performance is beyond epic and what I mean is the walk, the way she walked like Venus, the way she moved her shoulders, her mannerisms, all right and all these subtleties blew me away."

He labeled Sidney a 'future superstar' and once again emphasized her brilliant portrayal of Venus Williams as iconic.

"The movie's a little bit more about Venus you know because it's about her career early on. So Sanniya's performance and she's been an actress since age five and this is a superstar in the making. If not even after this movie I mean she's going to win some crazy awards because her portrayal of Venus Williams is beyond iconic."

Saniyya Sidney's portrayal of Venus Williams brought back memories - Rick Macci

A young Venus Williams with father Richard Williams and Rick Macci.

When Macci met Sidney in California, the way the youngster perfected all of Venus Williams' on-court moves was reminiscent of him giving lessons to a younger Williams.

"When I went with her on the tennis court, when I went out to California, the way she even held the racquet, the way she took the racquet back, the way she moved, the way she rotated her hips, the way she did all these subtle nuances that most people wouldn't understand unless they really saw Venus or their tennis people but in my eyes it was like I was giving a lesson to little Venus again."

Her performance is even more impressive considering Sidney is left-handed and learned how to play tennis with her other hand for the movie. Macci praised her for adapting the way she did, saying:

"What was crazy that she's left-handed, she learned to play right-handed and she never played tennis. So out of thousands of people who tried out for this role, only one get to play little Venus and Sanniya Sidney knocked it out of the park."

Venus Williams @Venuseswilliams Our new trailer for King Richard! "It feels so good to be alive.” Starring Will Smith and featuring "Be Alive" by Beyoncé. In Theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax November 19. @kingrichardfilm #KingRichard Our new trailer for King Richard! "It feels so good to be alive.” Starring Will Smith and featuring "Be Alive" by Beyoncé. In Theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax November 19. @kingrichardfilm #KingRichard https://t.co/cEWyDMcLkA

Seeing Sidney smile and laugh like Venus Williams also brought back old memories for Macci.

"I was blown away with her mimicking, every subtlety of the way Venus hit the ball but more importantly, the smile and the laugh, and all these things they just brought back memories. It was exactly like Venus Williams."

Macci also called Sidney the perfect choice for the role and also praised her personality.

"It couldn't have been done any better and it couldn't be done by a better person, a better actress. I mean this girl is going to be a superstar and what I like more than anything, very sweet and genuine and those are qualities I think that you need to be great in anything, but I love Sanniya Sidney."

"King Richard" has been lauded by many from the sports and cinema world. The film has also received four Golden Globe nominations, including in the Best Motion Picture category.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra