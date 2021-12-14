Venus Williams congratulates the 'King Richard' team on their Golden Globe nominations

"King Richard," the movie based on the life of Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams, has been well received by critics and audiences alike. The performances of the cast were quite impressive, and they are in line to receive plenty of accolades during the upcoming awards season.

Just recently, nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe awards were announced with the cast and crew of "King Richard" securing four nominations across various categories. Venus Williams took to Instagram to congratulate the nominated members for the same.

LaWanda @lawanda50 King Richard received 4 Golden Globe Nominations.



Best Picture

Best Actor - Will Smith

Best supporting actress - Aunjanue Ellis

Best original song - Beyoncé King Richard received 4 Golden Globe Nominations. Best PictureBest Actor - Will SmithBest supporting actress - Aunjanue EllisBest original song - Beyoncé https://t.co/WuCyFKeYMe

Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis were nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress for their portrayals of Richard Williams and Oracene Price. Superstar musician Beyonce received a nomination under the category of Best Original Song for her song "Be Alive," which plays during the end credits of the movie. Lastly, the film itself received a nomination under the Best Motion Picture category.

Screenshot of Venus Williams' Instagram stories congratulating the cast of the movie.

Venus Williams herself has lavished heavy praise on the cast. She stated that Will Smith surpassed all expectations in her father's role while Saniyya Sidney was perfect as she portrayed the younger version of the tennis ace. The feeling was mutual, as the cast had only good things to say about the Williams sisters as well on numerous occasions.

The 2022 Golden Globes awards ceremony is scheduled for 9 January, 2022. The Golden Globe nominees give a good indication of who's in the running for the Academy Awards. Having received several nominations for the Golden Globes, "King Richard" also has a good chance of receiving similar nominations for the most prestigious award in showbiz.

Venus Williams' plans for the upcoming season remain unknown

Venus Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

With the 2022 season set to begin in a couple of weeks, Venus Williams hasn't given any indication of her future plans. She hasn't played since ending her season due to an injury following the WTA 250 event in Chicago in August.

Her prolonged absence from the tour and a disappointing 2021 season has seen her ranking tumble down to outside the top 300. As of now, she'll need a wildcard to enter any tournaments she intends to play, but given her legacy as a former champion, that shouldn't be an issue.

Sister Serena Williams has already delayed her return to action as well, as she withdrew from the Australian Open due to an injury that has sidelined her since Wimbledon.

