Several tennis fans searched for Roger Federer's presence after seeing his wife, Mirka, at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. She attended the second-round match between Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, where the World No. 1 triumphed 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(4) in an exhausting three-hour and 42-minute contest.

Roger Federer and Mirka met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and have four children together. Mirka was frequently seen cheering on her husband during his matches.

Wimbledon's official X (formerly Twitter) handle recently shared a clip in which Mirka could be seen in the stands during the Sinner vs. Berrettini match.

"Hello, Mirka," they wrote.

However, many tennis fans were surprised to see her without Roger, who had previously confirmed a visit to Wimbledon 2024. One fan suggested Mirka would urge Roger to return and liven things up.

"BORING written all over her face. She’s gonna go back and tell Roger to come back and make things interesting," they wrote.

"I saw clearly then. There is Mirka. Where is Roger instead?" A fan asked.

"Where’s Roger ?" Another fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis fans:

"omg queen! now where is king?" A fan said.

"Welcome back First Lady of Wimbledon," a fan chimed in.

"omg mother! roger must be close by," another wrote.

Roger Federer secured an impressive 20 Grand Slam titles during his illustrious career, including eight victories at the Wimbledon Championships.

"She can see how it felt" - Roger Federer on why he included Mirka in his documentary.

Roger Federer (L) and Mirka Federer (L) at the 96th Annual Academy Awards

Roger Federer spoke with Olympic.com before the release of his documentary Federer: Final Twelve Days. The Swiss said that he and the filmmakers decided to include Mirka in the documentary so she could relive the emotions evoked in her during those final few days. Moreover, Federer also wanted his kids to see what their mother felt at the time.

"For the film we just said, 'Well, let's capture [Mirka] and she can see how it felt [in that moment]... and then the kids can see how their mum was at the time," he said.

The 42-year-old also said that he informed his children about his retirement while his wife was being interviewed for the documentary.

"Actually, funny enough, I think when she was doing the interview, I went into the bedroom of the children and I told them that I was officially retiring... in ten days," he added.

The former World No.1 didn't have a fairytale ending to his career. He played his final match at the 2022 Laver Cup, teaming up with another tennis great Rafael Nadal to represent Team Europe in a doubles match. However, the duo lost 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 to the team of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

Following the match, Federer shared a poignant moment with Nadal, when both were seen shedding tears together. The Swiss also shared an emotional hug with his wife after saying goodbye to his illustrious career.

