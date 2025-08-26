"She has seen the worst sides of me" - Novak Djokovic sends an emotional message about wife Jelena amid US Open

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena met in high school and have been together since they were 18 and 19 years old, respectively. Djokovic was emotional as he shared their moments of hardship over the course of their relationship and how they have grown up amid those, as he continues his US Open campaign.

The power couple has two kids, Stefan and Tara, who accompany the 24-time Grand Slam champion to most of his matches. His wife also partakes in all the social activities he does to uplift his country through his charity, The Novak Djokovic Foundation, as its Director.

In an episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Djokovic reminisced about all the moments he had his wife Jelena to back him when times got difficult. He also showed gratitude to his wife for being there during difficult times and hopes to continue growing and flourishing with her.

"We went through different stages and different phases... and yeah, she's my rock. She's someone that has seen the worst and the best sides of me. She has seen my evolution. She has challenged me on every level. We have grown together, and we have two beautiful children, and we still keep on growing and evolving," he said.

Djokovic explained how they, too, are just like any other couple who have disagreements, but always ensure to fall back on their strengths when times get tough. He added:

"I think we have an amazing base and foundation, and when we have challenging times in the relationship, we revert to that. We address why we are together, who we are as people, and how we've grown, and the future that we see is the future that we see together." (1:49:00 onwards)

Novak Djokovic tied the knot with Jelena in Montenegro, right after he won his second Wimbledon title in 2014.

How Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena and son Stefan convinced him not to retire

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena revealed how the Serb wanted to hang up his racquet in 2018. After his elbow surgery, Djokovic felt like he neared the end of his career, but Jelena and Stefan tricked him into continuing to play.

In an interview with news.com.au earlier this year, Jelena Djokovic shared that the Serb gathered his family to announce his retirement from the sport. When she and her son decided one day to play tennis and enjoy their time, Djokovic realised he was not done yet.

"He showed up on the third or fourth day (of the holiday), and saw me and Stef playing on the court," she said."Luckily, he saw how much fun we were having … he was like, ‘Can I have a racquet, please?"

Since then, Djokovic has won a total of 10 Grand Slam titles.

