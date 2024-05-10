The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake recently grabbed the attention of Coco Gauff. Gauff preferred to take Lamar's side through her statements and explained that this was because Drake had dissed Serena Williams in the past. Now, her statements have garnered reactions from fans on social media.

The US Open champion has progressed to the third round of the Italian Open. Gauff breezed past 26-year-old Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the next round.

At the post-match press conference, she spoke about the Drake-Lamar matter. She said:

“To be honest, yeah, I like Kendrick's songs more. Yeah, I think pretty much everybody I know is leaning towards him. But I do like Drake as an artist, as well. But, yeah, as far as like the rap battle that's going on, the rap beef, I think definitely Kendrick is winning. "

She further explained why she chose Lamar over Drake.

“Also Drake, like, dissed Serena so I have to go with Kendrick. Kendrick defended her. So, yeah, I have to go with him.”

Her thoughts later caught the attention of fans. One set of fans highlighted Gauff's support for the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"She did not take that disrespect to her auntie lightly," a fan joked.

"Loyality going to get you far in life shoutout to coco," a fan mentioned.

Another set of fans questioned why the beef was only discussed with the black tennis players. Naomi Osaka was also another player who was asked about the feud.

"Are all the tennis players getting rap music-related questions from the media? Or only the Black tennis players?" a fan wrote.

"The interviewer asked her and Naomi. Was everyone asked this question because, I'm assuming, there are white players who listen to rap?? Just Curious," another fan chimed in.

"When they ask the black fella at the office about the “rap battle” or “hip-hop beef”," a fan remarked.

Coco Gauff will face Jaqueline Cristian in the third round of the Italian Open

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Four

The number three seed will face Jaqueline Cristian in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open. This is the fifth time in her career that she has appeared at the event. The American will be vying for her second title of this season.

Gauff had a wonderful start to the season and has won 22 out of her 29 matches including a championship triumph at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open as well as the BNP Paribas Open.

