"She taught me how to have fun, she made me laugh" - Serena Williams' former fitness coach Mackie Shilstone

Serena Williams' former fitness coach Mackie Shilstone has shed light on the 23-time Grand Slam champion's playful and fun side.

Since announcing her plans to retire last month, the American veteran has been on the receiving end of praise and adulation from the tennis world, with her former fitness coach Shilstone the latest to do so.

In a recent podcast conversation with BBC Sport, Shilstone shared his experiences of coaching Williams. He spoke about how the 40-year-old taught him to have some fun and enjoy life. It was Williams who taught him to text and use social media, he said.

"She [Serena Williams] taught me how to have fun, she made me laugh. I've got two sons, one's 34, one's 30. The first person that taught me to text was Serena!" She said, 'I dont do phone.' I said, I don't do phone, where do you come from, woman? I don't do text. She said, 'You've got to text with me'! She said, 'Mackie, you need to be on Twitter.' I said, I don't need to be on Twitter. She hooks me up for Twitter. She said, ’I want to put you on Instagram.' I said you do? Whats Instagram? and she says, 'Oh Mackie'!"

Shilstone is a renowned career extension expert and sports performance manager. He has worked with more than 3,000 professional athletes and teams. During his time on Williams' coaching team, the former World No. 1 won 14 Grand Slam titles.

He also spoke about the change in Serena Williams' mindset when she's not playing matches and when she's on the court, something he has seen in several athletes who have dominated their respective sports.

"You see, she emotes this love. But when she walks on the court, things change. And that is what I have seen in the best pros. The minute they hit the fields, the turf, the court. Their eyes change," he explained.

Serena Williams to face Ajla Tomljanovic in 2022 US Open third round

Serena Williams is currently in New York competing in the 2022 US Open. She's made it to the third round of the Major with victories against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit. Next in her path is Australian Alija Tomljanovic, an opponent she has never faced on the tour before.

The 29-year-old made it to the third round at Flushing Meadows for the second successive year. She set up a clash with Williams with wins over Karolina Muchova and Evgeniya Rodina in the opening two rounds.

Both players will be in action at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

