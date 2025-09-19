  • home icon
  • "She is truly embarrassing"; "Another Kardashian wannabe" - Alcaraz & Sinner fans accuse Brooks Nader after she admits to dating both at same time

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:10 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz (left), Jannik Sinner (center), Brooks Nader (right), Sources: Getty
Supermodel Brooks Nader was recently linked to both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Nader further fueled the rumors by saying that she can date two men at once because men date multiple women simultaneously as well. However, the supermodel's take irked fans of the Spanish and Italian ATP stars.

The speculation began when Nader and her sisters, during a podcast appearance, started gossiping about the supermodel's love life. One of her sisters, Grace Ann, said that a tennis player whose name rhymes with 'winner' was in Nader's social media DMs. This led to the supermodel being romantically linked to Jannik Sinner. Not long after, Grace Ann claimed that Nader was dating Carlos Alcaraz.

More recently, Brooks Nader herself said on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen:

"I mean I would just say, a lady never kisses and tells, especially twice. That’s just not nice."

She added:

"I mean, dating is such a loose term these days. It’s just you know— I don’t know. By the way, my only thing is guys do it all the time. So why can’t I do it?"
Subsequently, several Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner fans on X (formerly Twitter) accused Nader of deliberately seeking attention using the Spanish and Italian tennis stars' names.

"She's truly embarrassing," one wrote.
"Oh another Kardashian wannabe," added another.
"I don’t know much about her, but feel this is her seeking attention and I don’t think Carlos or Jannik have any idea they are dating her," another fan chimed in.
"It's definitely just publicity for her show with her sisters. Neither of these guys probably has a clue who she is," stated one.
"These guys don’t even know she exists. She’s just using their names for her new show," another commented.
"Publicity stunt for sure," weighed in yet another fan.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner tight-lipped so far about Brooks Nader rumors

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) (Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner themselves have been firmly focused on their tennis in recent times and the Spanish and Italian ATP stars are yet to speak up on the rumors romantically linking them to supermodel Brooks Nader. The rivals most recently clashed in the men's singles final of the US Open, with Alcaraz coming out on top to win his sixth Major title. The Spaniard also replaced Sinner at the summit of the ATP Tour's singles rankings.

However, journalist Alberto Guzman dismissed the rumors, at least the ones involving Alcaraz. The journalist claimed that the Spaniard's team had told him that as of now, he is single, and that the World No. 1 isn't interested in serious relationships.

On the tennis front, Alcaraz is currently preparing for the 2025 Laver Cup in San Francisco, while Sinner is taking a short break. The Italian is set to feature at the China Open next.

