Shocking scenes as Martina Navratilova films severity of Miami Open rain from her box ahead of Novak Djokovic final

With Novak Djokovic’s Miami Open 2025 final delayed due to intense rain, Martina Navratilova shared a shocking on-site update, showcasing the severity of the weather conditions ahead of the anticipated match.

Djokovic is set to bid for his seventh Miami Open title on Sunday, March 30, and his first since 2016. The Serb faces 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in the title clash. He’s, however, been forced to wait, with rain wreaking havoc on tournament grounds.

The tournament’s first-ever women’s champion, Martina Navratilova, who’s been commentating matches during the fortnight, is present at the site for the women’s doubles and men’s singles finals. The Czech-American shared a shocking video of rainwater leaking through the ceiling and into her commentary box, where she and her colleagues were commentating and sharing live updates from. The camera equipment seemed to be affected by the extreme conditions.

"This is the rain coming down in our commentary box we were just talking about…" Navratilova wrote on X.

Check the video below:

Meanwhile, the Miami Open’s official X page most recently updated that the play wouldn’t resume until at least 6:45 PM. The tournament also warned the spectators to seek shelter due to lightning.

Novak Djokovic’s match against Jakub Mensik is scheduled second on Stadium Court, preceded by the women’s doubles final between Mirra Andreeva-Diana Shnaider and Cristina Bucsa-Miyu Kato. The latter has yet to conclude, with just three games completed before suspension of play. Although the players briefly re-entered the stadium around 5:30 PM, they made a quick U-turn after the rain made a reappearance. They have since returned to the court as of 7 PM.

Novak Djokovic raises health concerns ahead of Miami Open 2025 final

Djokovic pictured at the 2025 Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic is chasing his 100th title at the Masters 1000 in Miami. The Serb, who hasn’t found success lately, has expressed optimism about his form at the tournament. He’s yet to lose a single set during the campaign, having eased past Rinky Hijikata, Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Lorenzo Musetti, Sebastian Korda, and Grigor Dimitrov.

"I'm really glad when I play like this... obviously everything is enjoyable. And I forget about the age, and I forget about the struggles and everything," the Serb told the Tennis Channel.

"The love and support that I received over the last 10 days is something special, I'm very grateful I didn't expect so much support. And so I've been riding that wave, so to say and trying to use that in my favor."

However, just hours before Djokovic was scheduled to take the court, he raised health concerns after being with spotted with a seemingly swollen eye during his training session.

