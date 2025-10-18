"Shohei Ohtani is above Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz" - Coco Gauff's ex-coach makes bold claim after Dodgers star's historic performance vs Brewers

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, sang praises of baseball player Shohei Ohtani after his latest match. While praising him, the former tennis player issued a bold statement, comparing the baseball player to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Ohtani stunned the sports community with his impressive performance against the Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday at Dodger Stadium, as he became the first player in MLB history with 3 homers and 10 strikeouts as a pitcher. This notable performance garnered the attention of several sports personalities, including Gauff's ex-coach, Gilbert.

Surprised by Ohtani's performance, Gilbert lauded him with a note on X.

"Holy Toledo this is beyond legendary stuff from Ohtani, what you are seeing tonight they will be talking about in 50 years like babe Ruth stories @FellerBob," Gilbert tweeted on Friday.

One of the users replied to this tweet, writing:

"He is The best baseball player on the planet."

Replying to this comment, Gilbert issued a bold statement, saying that Ohtani is better than Sinner and Alcaraz.

"ATM in any sport event above Sin City and Escape from Alcaraz," Gilbert replied.

Gilbert is frequently seen voicing his opinions about ongoing shenanigans in the sports community, and recently, he reacted to Daniil Medvedev's controversial outburst at the Citi DC Open.

When Brad Gilbert made his feelings known about parting ways with Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff started working with Brad Gilbert in July 2023, with him initially joining as her consultant and eventually becoming her head coach. In the duration of their partnership, the American won four titles, including her first Grand Slam victory, and she also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

During the initial stage of their partnership, Gauff won the Cincinnati Open, the Citi Open, and more. However, her form began to decline around Wimbledon last year. Her performance went on declining in both the Canadian and Cincinnati Open. Shortly after this, on September 17, 2024, Gilbert announced their separation on X, wishing the 21-year-old all the best for her career.

"Thanks to @CocoGauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort," Gilbert tweeted. Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I’m excited for the next chapter in my coaching career."

The American later took to her X handle and called their partnership 'incredible,' writing:

"Thank you @bgtennisnation! We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!" Coco Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff's latest appearance on the court was at the Wuhan Open, where she delivered notable performances and claimed the title after defeating Jessica Pegula in the final round.

