"Should we get worried for Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros?" - Tennis fans react to Serb's upset at the hands of Holger Rune at Italian Open

Holger Rune produced a masterclass performance to defeat defending champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling quarter-final match at the 2023 Italian Open on Wednesday, May 17.

The 20-year-old Dane won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 against the World No. 1 in a match that lasted two hours and 19 minutes. He will next face Casper Ruud or Francisco Cerundolo in what would be his third ATP Masters 1000 semi-final.

The Serb's defeat means that neither he nor the injured Rafael Nadal will compete in the Rome final for the first time since 2004. It has also effectively halted his chances of winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title of 2023 for the time being.

Tennis fans reacted on Twitter to Novak Djokovic's unexpected loss. One user asked if fans should be "worried" about the Serb's chances at the 2023 French Open. The user tweeted:

"Should we get worried for Novak Djokovic at Roland-Garros?"

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Monte-Carlo - R16

Banja Luka - QF

Rome - QF



Should we get worried for Novak Djokovic at Roland-Garros? Monte-Carlo - R16Banja Luka - QFRome - QFShould we get worried for Novak Djokovic at Roland-Garros? ❌ Monte-Carlo - R16❌ Banja Luka - QF❌ Rome - QFShould we get worried for Novak Djokovic at Roland-Garros? https://t.co/2gvxWA6B1P

Despite being a fan of the celebrated golfer, another user congratulated Holger Rune and expressed delight that the 22-time Grand Slam champion was able to win at least one set.

"I'm a nole fan, but i still expected this. congrats nonetheless. I'm glad he was at least able to get a set," the user wrote.

lady lazarus @punished_ballet @TennisTV @holgerrune2003 i'm a nole fan, but i still expected this. congrats nonetheless. i'm glad he was at least able to get a set @TennisTV @holgerrune2003 i'm a nole fan, but i still expected this. congrats nonetheless. i'm glad he was at least able to get a set 😅

According to another account, the Belgrade native has lost his "aura of invincibility" and should put down his racquets.

"Time for Novak to retire. He’s lost his aura of invincibility. As all great players do in time," the account posted.

Lee Williams @leewilliams17 @TennisTV @holgerrune2003 Time for Novak to retire. He’s lost his aura of invincibility. As all great players do in time. @TennisTV @holgerrune2003 Time for Novak to retire. He’s lost his aura of invincibility. As all great players do in time.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Lachhman Bhatia @LachhmanBhatia @TennisTV @holgerrune2003 Another upset in Italian Open. Imagine Djokovic losing third set 2-6 & the match. And yet he's won the tournament record six times. Rune played more aggressively than Djokovic especially in deciding third set. Maybe something is physically wrong with Djokovic. Big setback for FO @TennisTV @holgerrune2003 Another upset in Italian Open. Imagine Djokovic losing third set 2-6 & the match. And yet he's won the tournament record six times. Rune played more aggressively than Djokovic especially in deciding third set. Maybe something is physically wrong with Djokovic. Big setback for FO

KC @Mr_Ramakantt



Hopefully a lot of great rivalries between the next (current*) gen to come. Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Novak Djokovic to progress into the RUNE-STOPPABLE @holgerrune2003 defeats Novak Djokovic to progress into the #IBI23 semi-finals! RUNE-STOPPABLE ⚡️@holgerrune2003 defeats Novak Djokovic to progress into the #IBI23 semi-finals! https://t.co/nEjgM2GtSF The torch has been passed. The era of Big 3 dominance is officially over. We've been honored to witness the greatest era of all time with our own eyes.Hopefully a lot of great rivalries between the next (current*) gen to come. twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… The torch has been passed. The era of Big 3 dominance is officially over. We've been honored to witness the greatest era of all time with our own eyes.Hopefully a lot of great rivalries between the next (current*) gen to come. twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

❤️Fez 🧸 @mbali_Djokofan @TennisTV for Roland Garros I think we need Uli back @holgerrune2003 Congrats Rune , surprised Nole even got a set with his form I thought he was going to lose in straight sets hope he will befor Roland GarrosI think we need Uli back @TennisTV @holgerrune2003 Congrats Rune , surprised Nole even got a set with his form I thought he was going to lose in straight sets hope he will be 💯 for Roland Garros 🙏 I think we need Uli back

2CentsWorth @98CentsChange @TennisTV @holgerrune2003 I love when a player comes on court unbothered by the legend of Djokovic. @TennisTV @holgerrune2003 I love when a player comes on court unbothered by the legend of Djokovic.

rafaelming120062 @rafaelming12001 @TennisTV ! If young Dane can learn how to control his emotions and how to respect audiences and opponents, he will be very popular tennis superstar, he got great talent, he beat Djokovic twice and prove he is the best ! @holgerrune2003 Great job! If young Dane can learn how to control his emotions and how to respect audiences and opponents, he will be very popular tennis superstar, he got great talent, he beat Djokovic twice and prove he is the best ! @TennisTV @holgerrune2003 Great job 👏! If young Dane can learn how to control his emotions and how to respect audiences and opponents, he will be very popular tennis superstar, he got great talent, he beat Djokovic twice and prove he is the best !

"I'm looking forward to working on certain aspects of my game" - Novak Djokovic ahead of the French Open 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Ten.

After losing to Holger Rune, Novak Djokovic spoke at a press conference about his chances at the French Open, saying that he is looking forward to working on certain aspects of his game before the Grand Slam tournament in France.

"I don't need anything else. Just training and preparing for the biggest clay-court tournament of the season for me. I know I can always play better," he said.

"Definitely, I'm really looking forward to working on certain aspects of my game, my body and I hope to get to 100%. That's the goal. I always like my odds in Grand Slams against anyone on any surface, best of five. We'll see how it goes," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes