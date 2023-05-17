"Should we get worried for Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros?" - Tennis fans react to Serb's upset at the hands of Holger Rune at Italian Open

Holger Rune produced a masterclass performance to defeat defending champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling quarter-final match at the 2023 Italian Open on Wednesday, May 17.
The 20-year-old Dane won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 against the World No. 1 in a match that lasted two hours and 19 minutes. He will next face Casper Ruud or Francisco Cerundolo in what would be his third ATP Masters 1000 semi-final.
The Serb's defeat means that neither he nor the injured Rafael Nadal will compete in the Rome final for the first time since 2004. It has also effectively halted his chances of winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title of 2023 for the time being.
Tennis fans reacted on Twitter to Novak Djokovic's unexpected loss. One user asked if fans should be "worried" about the Serb's chances at the 2023 French Open. The user tweeted:
"Should we get worried for Novak Djokovic at Roland-Garros?"
Despite being a fan of the celebrated golfer, another user congratulated Holger Rune and expressed delight that the 22-time Grand Slam champion was able to win at least one set.
"I'm a nole fan, but i still expected this. congrats nonetheless. I'm glad he was at least able to get a set," the user wrote.
According to another account, the Belgrade native has lost his "aura of invincibility" and should put down his racquets.
"Time for Novak to retire. He’s lost his aura of invincibility. As all great players do in time," the account posted.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
"I'm looking forward to working on certain aspects of my game" - Novak Djokovic ahead of the French Open 2023
After losing to Holger Rune, Novak Djokovic spoke at a press conference about his chances at the French Open, saying that he is looking forward to working on certain aspects of his game before the Grand Slam tournament in France.
"I don't need anything else. Just training and preparing for the biggest clay-court tournament of the season for me. I know I can always play better," he said.
"Definitely, I'm really looking forward to working on certain aspects of my game, my body and I hope to get to 100%. That's the goal. I always like my odds in Grand Slams against anyone on any surface, best of five. We'll see how it goes," he added.
