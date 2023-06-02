"Seems to me the problem isn't the coach" - Tennis fans taken aback as Emma Raducanu splits with 5th coach in 2 years

Emma Raducanu's recent split with coach Sebastian Sachs drew perplexed reactions from tennis fans on Twitter as it marked her fifth coaching change in two years.
Raducanu is currently on the sidelines after undergoing surgeries to her wrists and ankle. On June 1, she took to social media to announce that she was parting ways with Sachs. The Brit expressed her appreciation for her coach's coaching and wished him well for his future endeavors.
"I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards," Emma Raducanu tweeted.
Emma Raducanu's split with Sebastian Sachs marks the lastest change her coaching set-up has undergone since her breakthrough at Wimbledon 2021.
She reached the fourth round under Nigel Sears' tutelage at the grasscourt major two years ago. However, they split soon after and she partnered with Andrew Richardson, who guided her to the 2021 US Open title.
In November 2021, Raducanu began working with Torben Beltz, but they split just five months later. Prior to the 2022 US Open, the 20-year-old joined forces with Dmitry Tursunov, with their partnership coming to an end in October 2022. Raducanu announced Sachs as her coach in December 2022.
Reacting to her split with Sachs, several fans on Twitter opined that Raducanu would benefit from reuniting with Richardson given that he had led her to the US Open title.
"Changes coaches more than anyone in the world of tennis. Should head back to the guy who helped her win a major," a fan commented.
"Running through more coaches than hot dinners. Maybe you and your management should've stuck with the same coach that helped get your US Open win?" another fan chimed in.
Other fans were taken aback by the large number of coaching changes the Brit had made over the past two years.
"Again??? How many coaches in last 24 months???" a fan tweeted.
Here are some more fans reactions to Raducanu parting ways with Sebastian Sachs:
"I wanted to carry on, and I had a plan that I wanted to put in place" - Coach who led Emma Raducanu to 2021 US Open title
Emma Raducanu's former coach Andrew Richardson recently disclosed that he had been keen to renegotiate their nine-week trial contract after her US Open triumph.
"There was a period of time after that when I was keen to renegotiate the contract. I wanted to carry on, and I had a plan that I wanted to put in place for Emma," he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.
He stated that negotiation talks ended abrubtly after he received a brief call from Raducanu's agent informing him that they were going to pursue a different direction.
"We were in the process of renegotiating, and then I got a brief call from her agent telling me they were going to go in a different direction, and that was the end of it," Richardson added.
In other news, Emma Raducanu shared an injury update after announcing her split with Sebastian Sachs.