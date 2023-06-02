"Seems to me the problem isn't the coach" - Tennis fans taken aback as Emma Raducanu splits with 5th coach in 2 years

Emma Raducanu's recent split with coach Sebastian Sachs drew perplexed reactions from tennis fans on Twitter as it marked her fifth coaching change in two years.

Raducanu is currently on the sidelines after undergoing surgeries to her wrists and ankle. On June 1, she took to social media to announce that she was parting ways with Sachs. The Brit expressed her appreciation for her coach's coaching and wished him well for his future endeavors.

"I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards," Emma Raducanu tweeted.

Emma Raducanu @EmmaRaducanu I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards. 🦾 I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards. 🦾 https://t.co/wrewLWVDVS

Emma Raducanu's split with Sebastian Sachs marks the lastest change her coaching set-up has undergone since her breakthrough at Wimbledon 2021.

She reached the fourth round under Nigel Sears' tutelage at the grasscourt major two years ago. However, they split soon after and she partnered with Andrew Richardson, who guided her to the 2021 US Open title.

In November 2021, Raducanu began working with Torben Beltz, but they split just five months later. Prior to the 2022 US Open, the 20-year-old joined forces with Dmitry Tursunov, with their partnership coming to an end in October 2022. Raducanu announced Sachs as her coach in December 2022.

Reacting to her split with Sachs, several fans on Twitter opined that Raducanu would benefit from reuniting with Richardson given that he had led her to the US Open title.

"Changes coaches more than anyone in the world of tennis. Should head back to the guy who helped her win a major," a fan commented.

Jake Ayres @jakeayres1 @EmmaRaducanu Changes coach more than anyone in the world of tennis. Should head back to the guy who helped her win a major. @EmmaRaducanu Changes coach more than anyone in the world of tennis. Should head back to the guy who helped her win a major.

"Running through more coaches than hot dinners. Maybe you and your management should've stuck with the same coach that helped get your US Open win?" another fan chimed in.

Jon d'Arc @JondArc1 @EmmaRaducanu Running through more coaches than hot dinners. Maybe you and your management should've stuck with the same coach that helped get your US Open win? @EmmaRaducanu Running through more coaches than hot dinners. Maybe you and your management should've stuck with the same coach that helped get your US Open win?

Other fans were taken aback by the large number of coaching changes the Brit had made over the past two years.

"Again??? How many coaches in last 24 months???" a fan tweeted.

Cactus3X @Cactus3X @EmmaRaducanu Again??? How many coaches in last 24 months??? @EmmaRaducanu Again??? How many coaches in last 24 months???

Here are some more fans reactions to Raducanu parting ways with Sebastian Sachs:

Richard ⚒ @rikkimoore666 @EmmaRaducanu You change your coaches as often as Chelsea change their manager @EmmaRaducanu You change your coaches as often as Chelsea change their manager 😳

Kash Patel @KashPatel_ @EmmaRaducanu @SchoolerSport That's all Emma is doing nowadays, parting ways with coaches. Sadly you have been a one hit wonder and I don't see the right attitude or application from you. After losses you have literally said "it happens". You don't look hungry and more interested in your celebrity status @EmmaRaducanu @SchoolerSport That's all Emma is doing nowadays, parting ways with coaches. Sadly you have been a one hit wonder and I don't see the right attitude or application from you. After losses you have literally said "it happens". You don't look hungry and more interested in your celebrity status

𝗣𝗔𝗩 @Pav_147 @EmmaRaducanu bloody hell, how many coaches is that now? not sure its doing your career any good to be honest @EmmaRaducanu bloody hell, how many coaches is that now? not sure its doing your career any good to be honest

Abhishek @KGF_Abhishek007

More coaches than matches won at this rate Emma Raducanu @EmmaRaducanu I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards. 🦾 I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards. 🦾 https://t.co/wrewLWVDVS LolMore coaches than matches won at this rate twitter.com/EmmaRaducanu/s… Lol More coaches than matches won at this rate twitter.com/EmmaRaducanu/s…

Ijaz Uddin @uddinbijaz97 @EmmaRaducanu I don’t know what goes on behind the scenes, but I do hope for your sake there’ll be some stability in terms of your coaching staff or whatever asap because tbh, the amount of changes in quick succession does look rather concerning. 🤞 🤷‍♂️ @EmmaRaducanu I don’t know what goes on behind the scenes, but I do hope for your sake there’ll be some stability in terms of your coaching staff or whatever asap because tbh, the amount of changes in quick succession does look rather concerning. 🤞 🤷‍♂️

Mike Dickson @Mike_Dickson_DM Emma Raducanu @EmmaRaducanu I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards. 🦾 I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards. 🦾 https://t.co/wrewLWVDVS Another one bites the dust. twitter.com/emmaraducanu/s… Another one bites the dust. twitter.com/emmaraducanu/s…

ModSocDem @mod_soc_dem @EmmaRaducanu It seems to me the problem isn’t the coach… @EmmaRaducanu It seems to me the problem isn’t the coach…

"I wanted to carry on, and I had a plan that I wanted to put in place" - Coach who led Emma Raducanu to 2021 US Open title

Andrew Richardson led Emma Raducanu to 2021 US Open title

Emma Raducanu's former coach Andrew Richardson recently disclosed that he had been keen to renegotiate their nine-week trial contract after her US Open triumph.

"There was a period of time after that when I was keen to renegotiate the contract. I wanted to carry on, and I had a plan that I wanted to put in place for Emma," he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

He stated that negotiation talks ended abrubtly after he received a brief call from Raducanu's agent informing him that they were going to pursue a different direction.

"We were in the process of renegotiating, and then I got a brief call from her agent telling me they were going to go in a different direction, and that was the end of it," Richardson added.

In other news, Emma Raducanu shared an injury update after announcing her split with Sebastian Sachs.

Poll : 0 votes